9-1-1 and The Resident Land Eleventh Hour Renewals at FOX

Who would have guessed that we'd be waiting until the FOX are upfronts are underway to learn the fate of two of its most popular series?

In an exciting development, 9-1-1 and The Resident have landed eleventh-hour renewals at FOX.

Deadline revealed that the deals closed just ahead of the FOX upfront presentation at 4 PM ET.

It truly was a nail-biting day for fans of both shows because FOX had renewed many lower-rated shows early Monday.

With the news that Fantasy Island Season 2 had been postponed from its planned summer launch to the fall, it seemed like FOX was prepared for losing one or both series.

9-1-1 is FOX-s highest-rated scripted series, and with the news that 9-1-1 Lone Star had been renewed, it was only a matter of time before the mothership landed a pickup.

The late renewals for both shows was a shocker, but the delay was more concerning for The Resident.

The series is still a robust performer for the network, but the loss of leading lady Emily VanCamp and the promotional material for the season finale certainly felt like it was the end of this chapter.

9-1-1 Season 5 is averaging 5.2 million total viewers and a 0.76 rating in the demo.

The Resident Season 4 is averaging 3.1 million viewers and a 0.43 rating.

Both shows surge with delayed viewing factored in, so they remain a pivotal part of the FOX schedule.

They join The Simpsons, Lone Star, The Cleaning Lady, Family Guy, Bob's Burgers, The Great North, Call Me Kat, and Welcome to Flatch as the network's returning scripted series for 2022-23.

Unfortunately, Our Kind of People, Pivoting, and The Big Leap have all been canceled.

Duncanville's future is somehow still up in the air, suggesting that any renewal would be for midseason.

FOX has still to unveil its fall plans, but the network was probably holding out until deals closed for the two dramas.

Catch 9-1-1 Mondays at 8 p.m. and The Resident on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.