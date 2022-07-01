Chesapeake Shores: Hallmark Sets Final Season Premiere Date

Chesapeake Shores will come to a close for good later this year.

Hallmark on Friday morning announced that the sixth and final season will get underway Sunday, August 14.

The final season was announced by Hallmark earlier this year.

“With a top-notch ensemble cast and creative team, Chesapeake Shores has shared stories that are relatable, poignant, and unforgettable,” said Laurie Ferneau, SVP Programming, Series.

“We look forward to honoring the journey viewers have been on with the O’Briens with one final, special season.”

Series stars Robert Buckley, Meghan Ory, Golden Globe® nominee Treat Williams, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny, and Andrew Francis are all set to return.

Chesapeake Shores is based on the New York Times bestselling series of books by Sherryl Woods.

The series said goodbye to its leading man in Jesse Metcalfe last season, but it introduced the dashing Robert Buckley in his place.

If you watch Chesapeake Shores online, you know the series has been building to a conclusion for some time now.

The family has pretty much reconciled following a painful chapter in their past, but there is still some scope for storylines.

The good news is that we'll have ten episodes to see how the endgame plays out, and that should be enough to wrap this up.

When the demise of Chesapeake Shores was announced, many thought it meant Hallmark was exiting the world of scripted TV.

Good Witch was canceled not long before the announcement, and the fate of When Calls the Heart was in question.

Thankfully, When Calls the Heart has been renewed for Season 10, and the network is looking to expand its scripted offerings.

It recently placed a series order for a rodeo-themed drama called Ride, and a new series starring Andie MacDowell is in the works.

The cable network has definitely been switching focus over the last few years, but at least there will still be some scripted originals.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.