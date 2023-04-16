Days of Our Lives Round Table: Did Anyone Like The Drugged Biscuit Story?

Talia's decision to spike the biscuit dough with hallucinogens wreaked havoc through Salem.

Days of Our Lives during the week of 4-10-23 played the drugged biscuits for laughs. But did viewers enjoy this story?

Tony, Kpatch, and Wendylou from My Hourglass: A Days Of Our Lives Fan Forum join our TV Fanatic Jack to discuss this story's best and worst aspects. We also debated whether Talia is behind all the crimes committed against Paulina and Chanel and romantic angst in Salem and Greece. Read on!

What were the best and worst aspects of the drugged biscuit storyline?

Tony: Best: Rafe making fun of Sloan. Also, Li did the right thing for once and didn't sleep with Gabi.

Worst: Unfortunately, Li was the only one—lots of sleeping with impaired people going on here. Of course, in most cases, both people were impaired.

Kpatch: Frankly, they were all "worst."

Days relies way too heavily on supernatural and gimmicky tropes. I want a little realism in my soap, and this was all way too cheesy and cringe-worthy.

Wendylou: Oh gosh, to me, it was embarrassingly bad. Nicole and Eric were probably the worst.

Or maybe the idea that this weird drug would magically make people see others as their fantasies.

I guess out of all the bad, Johnny & Chanel were at least funny.

Jack: It's hard to find a positive in this.

I don't like storylines that make light of drugging people against their will, especially when sex gets involved.

Days of Our Lives rarely acknowledges consent issues in these stories, and this is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, too.

For that reason, I was glad that Li backed off his plan to pretend to be Stefan and that Stefan realized that he was about to sleep with Trask and not Gabi.

No deception was involved in the Stefan/Trask scenes, but it was still icky. Also, even though I hate Trask, I felt for her when she thought Stefan was toying with her.

And I have to say that Duke hallucination was the absolute worst.

It was cute when Rafe and Nicole were sharing the bear, but somehow it got turned into an idiotic hallucination that gets trotted out occasionally for no reason.

Now that it's been revealed that Talia is behind the drugging, do you think she also has been behind the other threats and harassment Paulina has received, or is there a further twist?

Tony: I hope not, but probably. I would love for there to be a further twist, but I don't foresee that coming.

Kpatch: Yes, probably so.

I don't know what her motive would be, though. She helped save Paulina from a heart attack/panic attack, so what does she have against them?

Wendylou: I feel like she's behind it all. I was starting to suspect her because it started around the same time she showed up.

I'm wondering if she's somehow related to the guy Lani killed, can't even remember his name.

Was that Talia's birth father? Or maybe she's working with Sloan? Or perhaps she's just a psycho.

Jack: The only reason I can think of for Talia to do any of this is to frame Sloan. She saw the way Sloan was treating Chanel and didn't like it.

But that's a VERY ill-thought-out plan, and a doctor should know the potential effects of drugging random people!

I'm hoping against hope that she was only responsible for this last mess and that someone else trashed Paulina's office and sent her those threats, but I have doubts about that.

Did Sloan's reaction to Rafe's inappropriate behavior toward Jada or her realization that Eric and Nicole had been drugged change how you feel about her as a character?

Tony: Not really. It was nice to hear her not whining about Chanel and Paulina for two seconds, but it didn't make me feel any differently about her.

Kpatch: Nope.

Wendylou: When Sloan's the reasonable one, you know it's bad.

It didn't change my opinion. I'm glad she figured it out, but then again, that could be because she set it all up, and Talia just did the dirty work.

Jack: Not at all.

I'm glad she called Rafe out on his inappropriate behavior, but it rings hollow when she's dedicating her life to tormenting the woman her father sexually assaulted.

Do you think Wendy was being honest with herself or anyone else when she said that she really liked Johnny and was only dating Tripp to clarify her feelings?

Tony: Not at all!

There's been something between Wendy and Tripp since Beyond Salem 2. If anything, Johnny's the one she's using to sort out her feelings.

Kpatch: Talk about spin. "I'm only cheating on you to make sure it's really you I love."

Wendylou: I may be in the minority, but I don't think there's anything wrong with dating multiple people before things get serious.

But she was pretty dismissive and rude to Johnny when he'd showed up at her apartment before, so I wouldn't blame Johnny for thinking he should move on.

I don't think she had any room to tell him off for being with Chanel.

Jack: It's been obvious to me since Tripp returned to town that Wendy has feelings for him and only him.

She generally acts like Johnny is just a friend and doesn't hear what anyone says when Tripp is in the room.

She has been looking for excuses to dump Johnny since the second Tripp returned to Salem. I'd love it if this were the end of this ridiculous triangle, but I bet when Wendy learns that Johnny was drugged, she'll forgive him.

Are you enjoying Hope and Harris' scenes in Greece even though it's likely that Hope will end up with Bo in the end?

Tony: Sure. Seeing them onscreen is nice, even though I know it'll be short-lived.

Kpatch: Harris is an emotionless robot and hard to watch.

I don't understand why Days wastes so much time on a couple they don't even want us to root for. Make it stop.

Wendylou: No. We all know what will happen here, and I see no romance between Hope and Harris.

They're trying to build some kind of conflict, like back in the days when Hope came back, and Bo was in love with Carly. You can't create that in a few episodes—waste of time.

Jack: There's nothing wrong with these scenes per se. But why should I get invested in a couple that I know isn't going to last?

The Greek tavern scenes felt like a waste of time; Harris and Hope aren't going to be together long, so why give them a pseudo-wedding celebration?

How did you feel about Kayla discovering and reading the letter from Victor to Caroline?

Tony: It was fine. There weren't any major revelations, but it was a nice reminder that Victor truly loved Caroline.

Kpatch: I loved the depth of Victor's feelings for Caroline and how they lasted through the ages. It was a beautiful letter.

If only we could have heard Victor's voice reading the letter. I bet if the show had been willing, they could have used technology to have Victor's voice recite the letter.

Not sure why Kayla got emotional, considering her mother cheated on her father with Victor. The overdone snotty sniffling was gross and distracted me.

Wendylou: It was just interesting, and I think it was meant to show a softer side of Victor to Kayla and us.

That said, I wouldn't want to read some man's love letters to my mother. Ick.

Jack: I loved these scenes. I thought they were a beautiful homage to Caroline and Victor's long love affair.

It did underscore the great loss we all suffered when John Aniston passed away; I also wish it had been possible to hear his voice as Kayla read the letter.

What, if anything, disappointed you on this week's Days of Our Lives?

Tony: I wasn't terribly thrilled about the whole drugging storyline.

Kpatch: The fact that Gwen is still on my screen. I truly hate the character and actress.

She had no right to confront Xander about his relationship with Chloe.

I'm also disappointed that Talia is the one who spiked the biscuits. Yet another villain when we really don't need another one. I was starting to really like her too!

Wendylou: The "breakfast biscuit" story.

What the heck did is a breakfast biscuit anyway? They were just biscuits.

Anyway, the whole story was embarrassing and stupid. It felt like a cheap setup to get people together quickly.

Jack: Don't get me started on the inappropriateness of the drugging story and everyone's behavior during it.

I agree, Kpatch; there was no reason to make Talia into a villain here.

Chloe needs to learn to open her mouth and tell Brady what's going on. I'm tired of her crying over what should be non-issues that she insists will "ruin everything."

And Brady, discipline your brat instead of whining that there's nothing anyone can do about her behavior!

What was your favorite scene, story, or quote from this week's Days of Our Lives?

Tony: I'm so glad that Eric is finally starting to question Sloan's motives! His confronting her about being too invested in revenge was great!

As always, the "Beyond Salem 3" scenes were great!

Kpatch: I don't want Chloe and Xander to become a bonafide couple, but their scenes were the most captivating of the whole week. Seeing a little lighthearted fun and interaction for a change was nice.

Wendylou: Definitely the Xander and Chloe scenes. It was fun to see them both in scenes with someone new and having fun.

When Brady and Gwen each showed up, they were like dark clouds.

I don't know what I want to happen with Xander & Chloe, but a friendship would be nice, at least.

I'm tired of so many people always trashing Xander, and I'm tired of depressing Chloe. She needs to get away from Brady.

Jack: I loved Kayla reading the letter from Victor to Caroline. I also was glad she and Steve were finally reunited.

