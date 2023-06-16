Critcis Choice Real TV Awards Winners Revealed

at .

The Critics Choice Association unveiled the winners of the fifth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

The awards recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted, and reality programming across broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi, and Top Chef tied with two awards apiece.

Critics Choice Awards Real TV Awards

If we look at network-by-network numbers, Bravo and Netflix tied for first place with four wins each.

Scroll down for the complete list of winners.

And, if you're looking for reactions from the winners. They will be available on Youtube later today (Friday, June 16, 2023).

Amazing Race's Phil Keoghan - The Amazing Race

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

The Amazing Race (CBS) -- Winner

Lego Masters (Fox)

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars (Paramount+)

Survivor (CBS)

The Traitors (Peacock)

Blake Shelton performs during the 55th annual Country Music Association awards

BEST COMPETITION SERIES: TALENT/VARIETY

America's Got Talent (NBC)

America's Got Talent: All Stars (NBC)

Dancing with the Stars (Disney+)

The Masked Singer (Fox)

My Kind of Country (Apple TV+)

The Voice (NBC) -- Winner

Party Night - Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Episode 12

BEST UNSTRUCTURED SERIES

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo)

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix)

The Kardashians (Hulu)

MTV's Following: Bretman Rock (MTV)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo) -- Winner

Padma Lakshmi speaks onstage after a special screening of "Taste The Nation" Season Two, hosted by Glossier, Cherry Bombe, and The Cinema Society,

BEST STRUCTURED SERIES

Bar Rescue (Paramount Network)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning (Peacock)

Gutsy (Apple TV+)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu) -- Winner

Padma Lakshmi attends Full Bloom: The 2023 Moth Ball Honoring Hasan Minhaj at Pier 60

BEST CULINARY SHOW

The Big Brunch (HBO Max)

José Andrés and Family in Spain (discovery+)

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Magnolia Network)

Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

Top Chef (Bravo) -- Winner

Mayim Bialik Hosting Celebrity Jeopardy - The Big Bang Theory

BEST GAMESHOW

Barmageddon (USA)

Jeopardy! (Syndicated) -- Winner

Lingo (CBS)

Password (NBC)

The Wall (NBC)

Weakest Link (NBC)

Eugene Levy attends the "Schitt's Creek" Screening & Conversation at 92nd Street

BEST TRAVEL/ADVENTURE SHOW

Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss (Peacock)

The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network)

José Andrés and Family in Spain (discovery+)

The Piece Maker (Magnolia Network)

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Apple TV+) -- Winner

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

33 Shamefully Addictive Reality Shows We Can't Stop Watching!
Start Gallery

BEST BUSINESS SHOW

American Greed (CNBC)

Bar Rescue (Paramount Network)

House Hunters (HGTV)

Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network)

Shark Tank (ABC) -- Winner

Wahl Street (HBO Max)

The Bachelorette Season 20: Meet the Men Trying to Romance Charity Lawson
Start Gallery

BEST ANIMAL/NATURE SHOW

Big Beasts (Apple TV+)

The End Is Nye (Peacock)

Frozen Planet II (BBC One) -- Winner

Our Universe (Netflix)

Prehistoric Planet (Apple TV+)

The Wizard of Paws (BYUtv)

In Pursuit With John Walsh Key Art

BEST CRIME/JUSTICE SHOW

911 Crisis Center (Oxygen)

Evil Lives Here (Investigation Discovery)

How I Caught My Killer (Hulu)

In Pursuit with John Walsh (Investigation Discovery / Discovery+)

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 (Netflix) -- Winner

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & The Internet (Netflix)

Welcome to Wrexham Duo

BEST SPORTS SHOW

30 for 30 (ESPN)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (Hulu)

Like a Girl (Fuse Media)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO Max)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX) -- Winner

The Pods Are Open on Love is Blind Season 4

BEST RELATIONSHIP SHOW

Farmer Wants a Wife (Fox)

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

Jewish Matchmaking (Netflix)

Love Is Blind (Netflix) -- Winner

Married at First Sight (Lifetime)

The Parent Test (ABC)

Another 'I Do' on Love Is Blind?

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW: HOME/GARDEN

For the Love of Kitchens (Magnolia Network)

Home (Apple TV+)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo) -- Winner

Murder House Flip (The Roku Channel)

Trixie Motel (discovery+)

Ugliest House in America (HGTV)

Delegate Dinner - Queer Eye Season 2 Episode 8

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW: FASHION/BEAUTY

Glow Up (Netflix)

The Hype (HBO Max)

Making the Cut (Prime Video)

Next in Fashion (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix) -- Winner

Say Yes to the Dress (TLC)

Beard Be gone - Queer Eye Season 2 Episode 8

BEST LIMITED SERIES

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Netflix)

The Hidden Lives of Pets (Netflix)

House of Hammer (discovery+)

Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty (HBO Max)

Pepsi, Where's My Jet? (Netflix) -- Winner

Super League: The War for Football (Apple TV+)

RuPaul Opera Glasses - Tall - RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 Episode 12

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN AN UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo)

Dancing with the Stars (Disney+)

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (Paramount+) -- Winner

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Fox)

Survivor (Season 44) (CBS)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Fairytale Justice - Tall - RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 Episode 4

BEST SHOW HOST

Selena Gomez – Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

Alex Guarnaschelli – Supermarket Stakeout (Food Network)

Padma Lakshmi – Top Chef (Bravo), Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu) -- Winner

Trixie Mattel – Trixie Motel (discovery+)

RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV) / RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars (Paramount+) -- Winner

Ryan Seacrest – American Idol (ABC)

Eugene Levy attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE

STAR OF THE YEAR

Guy Fieri – Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

Ina Garten – Barefoot Contessa (Food Network) / Be My Guest with Ina Garten (Food Network)

Selena Gomez – Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

Padma Lakshmi – Top Chef (Bravo), Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

Eugene Levy – The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Apple TV+) -- Winner

Peyton Manning – History's Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning (History) / Peyton's Places (ESPN+) / Capital One College Bowl (NBC)

RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV) / RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars (Paramount+)

Lisa Vanderpump attends the 13th annual Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appetit

IMPACT AWARD

Lisa Vanderpump

What are your thoughts on the list of winners?

Hit the comments.

The Best LGBTQ+ Themed Episodes In the Law & Order Universe!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

TV News

TV News Photos

What to Watch June 3, 2023
What to Watch the Week of May 20, 2023
What to Watch April 29, 2023
What to Watch April 22, 2023
What to Watch April 15, 2023
What to Watch April 8, 2023

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. Critcis Choice Real TV Awards Winners Revealed