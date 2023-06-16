Critcis Choice Real TV Awards Winners Revealed

The Critics Choice Association unveiled the winners of the fifth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

The awards recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted, and reality programming across broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi, and Top Chef tied with two awards apiece.

If we look at network-by-network numbers, Bravo and Netflix tied for first place with four wins each.

Scroll down for the complete list of winners.

And, if you're looking for reactions from the winners. They will be available on Youtube later today (Friday, June 16, 2023).

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

The Amazing Race (CBS) -- Winner

Lego Masters (Fox)

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars (Paramount+)

Survivor (CBS)

The Traitors (Peacock)

BEST COMPETITION SERIES: TALENT/VARIETY

America's Got Talent (NBC)

America's Got Talent: All Stars (NBC)

Dancing with the Stars (Disney+)

The Masked Singer (Fox)

My Kind of Country (Apple TV+)

The Voice (NBC) -- Winner

BEST UNSTRUCTURED SERIES

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo)

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix)

The Kardashians (Hulu)

MTV's Following: Bretman Rock (MTV)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo) -- Winner

BEST STRUCTURED SERIES

Bar Rescue (Paramount Network)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning (Peacock)

Gutsy (Apple TV+)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu) -- Winner

BEST CULINARY SHOW

The Big Brunch (HBO Max)

José Andrés and Family in Spain (discovery+)

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Magnolia Network)

Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

Top Chef (Bravo) -- Winner

BEST GAMESHOW

Barmageddon (USA)

Jeopardy! (Syndicated) -- Winner

Lingo (CBS)

Password (NBC)

The Wall (NBC)

Weakest Link (NBC)

BEST TRAVEL/ADVENTURE SHOW

Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss (Peacock)

The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network)

José Andrés and Family in Spain (discovery+)

The Piece Maker (Magnolia Network)

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Apple TV+) -- Winner

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

BEST BUSINESS SHOW

American Greed (CNBC)

Bar Rescue (Paramount Network)

House Hunters (HGTV)

Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network)

Shark Tank (ABC) -- Winner

Wahl Street (HBO Max)

BEST ANIMAL/NATURE SHOW

Big Beasts (Apple TV+)

The End Is Nye (Peacock)

Frozen Planet II (BBC One) -- Winner

Our Universe (Netflix)

Prehistoric Planet (Apple TV+)

The Wizard of Paws (BYUtv)

BEST CRIME/JUSTICE SHOW

911 Crisis Center (Oxygen)

Evil Lives Here (Investigation Discovery)

How I Caught My Killer (Hulu)

In Pursuit with John Walsh (Investigation Discovery / Discovery+)

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 (Netflix) -- Winner

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & The Internet (Netflix)

BEST SPORTS SHOW

30 for 30 (ESPN)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (Hulu)

Like a Girl (Fuse Media)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO Max)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX) -- Winner

BEST RELATIONSHIP SHOW

Farmer Wants a Wife (Fox)

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

Jewish Matchmaking (Netflix)

Love Is Blind (Netflix) -- Winner

Married at First Sight (Lifetime)

The Parent Test (ABC)

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW: HOME/GARDEN

For the Love of Kitchens (Magnolia Network)

Home (Apple TV+)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo) -- Winner

Murder House Flip (The Roku Channel)

Trixie Motel (discovery+)

Ugliest House in America (HGTV)

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW: FASHION/BEAUTY

Glow Up (Netflix)

The Hype (HBO Max)

Making the Cut (Prime Video)

Next in Fashion (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix) -- Winner

Say Yes to the Dress (TLC)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Netflix)

The Hidden Lives of Pets (Netflix)

House of Hammer (discovery+)

Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty (HBO Max)

Pepsi, Where's My Jet? (Netflix) -- Winner

Super League: The War for Football (Apple TV+)

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN AN UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo)

Dancing with the Stars (Disney+)

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (Paramount+) -- Winner

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Fox)

Survivor (Season 44) (CBS)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

BEST SHOW HOST

Selena Gomez – Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

Alex Guarnaschelli – Supermarket Stakeout (Food Network)

Padma Lakshmi – Top Chef (Bravo), Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu) -- Winner

Trixie Mattel – Trixie Motel (discovery+)

RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV) / RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars (Paramount+) -- Winner

Ryan Seacrest – American Idol (ABC)

STAR OF THE YEAR

Guy Fieri – Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

Ina Garten – Barefoot Contessa (Food Network) / Be My Guest with Ina Garten (Food Network)

Selena Gomez – Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

Padma Lakshmi – Top Chef (Bravo), Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

Eugene Levy – The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Apple TV+) -- Winner

Peyton Manning – History's Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning (History) / Peyton's Places (ESPN+) / Capital One College Bowl (NBC)

RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV) / RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars (Paramount+)

IMPACT AWARD

Lisa Vanderpump

What are your thoughts on the list of winners?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.