Everything Coming to Netflix in August

We may be into the dregs of summer, but there's been no shortage of great content on TV over the last few months.

Netflix continues to share returning series, new series, and exciting movies. August promises to be another banner month for the streaming service.

Scroll down to find out what's coming your way.

Untold: The Jake Paul Story - August 1

At 26, is Jake Paul the boxing world's new savior or a "delusional" promoter who packs more punch in his marketing skills than in his right hand?

It depends on whom you ask in UNTOLD: Jake Paul the Problem Child, an unflinching deep dive into how a wide-eyed kid from Ohio morphed from Internet sensation to most polarizing man in sports. For every high-profile critic (UFC president Dana White), there's another supporter in his corner (former professional boxer Mike Tyson).

In 2013, Jake and his older brother, Logan, lit up social media with pranks and antics posted first to Vine and then a YouTube channel that racked up millions of views. The brothers parlayed their online success into lucrative side hustles, with Jake releasing music and landing a role on a Disney Channel show (Bizaardvark).

As their notoriety grew, so did tensions between the once-close siblings. When Jake's real-life controversies nearly ruined his career, he got a second chance as a boxer who shocked skeptics as he knocked out one opponent after another.

Built on gripping interviews with the Paul brothers – along with their parents, fans, fellow boxers, and the skeptical old guard – the film culminates with a nail-biting match that will prove if Jake has what it takes to rule his new kingdom.

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough - August 2

With exclusive access to Mark, his wife Peta, his team-mates, and his coaches, the film charts the rise, fall and resurrection of a genuine sporting great and the wiliest, most effective, and most exciting cyclist ever.

At the end of 2016, Mark required just four stage wins to equal the great Eddy Merckx's 41-year-old record of 34 stage wins and cement his legacy.

He got five agonising years of injury, illness and depression instead. His performance in the 2021 Tour de France shocked the world and set the stage for this summer's tour, and Mark's final attempt to make the stage win record his own.

Raw, honest and revelatory, Mark Cavendish: Never Enough is an uplifting profile in resilience and self-belief that reveals the inside story of one of the most inspiring and unexpected comebacks in sporting history.

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food - August 2

A shocking indictment of the food industry and its regulators, POISONED: THE DIRTY TRUTH ABOUT YOUR FOOD exposes how decades of apathy and malfeasance have left the American food supply and its consumers vulnerable to deadly pathogens like e. Coli and salmonella.

Heartstopper Season 2 - August 3

Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends.

With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, Part 2 - August 3

Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles.

Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the second season is based on the fourth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Fifth Witness.

Head to Head - August 3

Hilarity meets danger when a lovesick chauffeur and a bootleg mechanic mistakenly pick up a retired crime lord, igniting a wild, life-changing adventure

Check out the promo below.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead - August 3

Akira Tendo (Eiji Akaso) works at an abusive company where he suffers endless late hours, power harassment from his boss, and illogical tasks.

He spends his days feeling more dead than alive. One morning, the town is overtaken by zombies and the familiar landscape is already devastated.

Seeing such destruction, Akira shouts with glee that he doesn't need to go to the office anymore.

Showing his innate positivity, Akira comes up with a list of 100 things he wants to do before he becomes a zombie, including cleaning his home and camping on his balcony and sets out to complete his bucket list.

Zombieverse - August 8

Seoul has turned into a zombie universe, and a group of contestants must complete challenging quests for survival.

Untold: Johnny Football - August 8

In 2012, the brightest star in all of sports was an undersized freshman quarterback at unheralded Texas A&M, whose fervor on the field was rivaled only by his hard-partying ways off it. Dubbed "Johnny Football," the magnetic football player captured the nation's attention and initially relished his alter ego: "I wanted to be Johnny Football.

Johnny Football never had a bad time," he says. But as the money rolled in, the scrutiny heightened, and Manziel rejected his newfound fame and suddenly lost his way.

With astonishing candor, Manziel – along with his family, coaches, his former best friend, and his agent – details what happened behind the scenes as scandals piled up in the glare of paparazzi flashbulbs.

He fumbled his shot at NFL success after the Cleveland Browns picked him in the first round of the NFL draft in 2014, but Manziel went on to search for something even greater: inner peace and happiness with a quieter life that he reveals here.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 - August 8

14 years have passed since the battle with the Demon Clan. In the now peaceful Kingdom of Liones, Prince Tristan struggles to control the two massive powers he has inherited: the power of the Demon Clan from his father, Meliodas, who was the captain of the Seven Deadly Sins as the Dragon's Sin, and the power of the Goddess Clan from his mother, Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, the threat of Deathpierce, who was once renowned as a Holy Knight and member of the Pleiades of the Azure Sky before abandoning the kingdom, creeps closer to Elizabeth.

In order to save his mother, who has been cursed, Tristan leaves the Kingdom and heads toward Edinburgh, where Deathpierce resides in a castle.

When Tristan faces a crisis on the way, he is saved by Lancelot, the son of Ban, who was his father Meliodas' best friend and rival. Possessing different personalities and fighting styles, how will Tristan and Lancelot face Deathpierce, who wields the Staff of Chaos?

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop - August 9

This timely limited doc series recontextualizes the irrepressible women of hip hop and their role in the genre's 50 years by reinserting them into the canon where they belong: at the center, from day one to present day.

Each of the four installments features a parade of iconic emcees like MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, and Rah Digga, up and comers, and artists currently at the top of the charts like Latto, and Tierra Whack alongside key figures from record labels, stylists, and journalists.

By giving flowers to originators like Sha-Rock and Roxanne Shante or hearing real talk from contemporary superstars like Saweetie and Coi Leray, Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop contextualizes the history of the music that changed the world within the wider social, racial, and political landscape of the times and, crucially, through a female lens.

Painkiller - August 10

A fictionalized retelling of events, PAINKILLER is a scripted limited series that explores some of the origins and aftermath of the opioid crisis in America, highlighting the stories of the perpetrators, victims, and truth-seekers whose lives are forever altered by the invention of OxyContin.

An examination of crime, accountability, and the systems that have repeatedly failed hundreds of thousands of Americans, PAINKILLER is based on the book PAIN KILLER by Barry Meier and the New Yorker Magazine article 'The Family That Built an Empire of Pain' by Patrick Radden Keefe.

Marry My Dead Body - August 10

One day a police officer finds a red wedding envelope, only to find out that the owner of the red envelope is in fact a ghost from the other side asking for the officer's hand in marriage before reincarnation.

What will happen when a human and a ghost form a special bond?

Closing film to the 2022 Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival, the largest and the longest-running film festival in Taiwan, MARRY MY DEAD BODY transcends the boundaries of both death and gender!

Untold: Hall of Shame - August 15

Victor Conte's name is synonymous with the biggest doping scandal ever to rock the sports community, ensnaring top athletes such as baseball great Barry Bonds and track-and-field legends Marion Jones and Tim Montgomery.

For 16 years, Conte swears BALCO Laboratories, his supplement and nutrition company based in the Bay Area, never dabbled in illegal, performance-enhancing drugs. But by 2000, he went to the dark side and became the go-to guy for athletes in search of steroids, fame, and world records.

The film features interviews with several of Conte's notable former associates – including Montgomery and the anti-doping and IRS authorities who helped send him to prison after a 42-count indictment – give harrowing testimony as the legend of one of sports' most notorious names continues to unfold.

The Upshaws Season 4 - August 17

Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) -- and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success.

But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together. In this upcoming part, the Upshaws continue to ride life's ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises but still hanging on with the love that comes with family.

Mask Girl - August 18

Kim Mo-mi, an ordinary office worker by day who is insecure about her appearance and a live-streamer by night who covers up her face with a mask, as she becomes embroiled in an unforeseen incident and undergoes a dramatic turn of event

Lighthouse - August 22

Chart-topping musician Gen Hoshino and popular comedian Masayasu Wakabayashi meet up for uplifting chats on work, family, and hopes for the future.

Untold: Swamp Kings - August 22

College football is life in Florida, nowhere more apparent than in the extraordinary story of the Florida Gators from 2005 to 2010.

After a blazing run in the 1990s under Coach Steve Spurrier, the University of Florida's winning streak had dried up by 2005. Enter Urban Meyer, the Gators' demanding new head coach whose take-no-prisoners style breeds not only a string of legendary victories, but also unrelenting drama that rippled well beyond the locker room.

In their own words through extensive sit-down interviews paired with archival footage, Meyer and the titans he coached (Brandon Siler, Tim Tebow, Brandon Spikes, Major Wright, and Ahmad Black, among many others) give viewers a bird's-eye view of how they catapulted the Florida Gators from underdogs to winners of two BCS National Championships.

Drilling down with a riveting play-by-play of some of the Gators' most blistering wins and losses, this four-episode docuseries zooms in on each turbulent year of Meyer's reign and isn't afraid to tackle the challenging sides of his leadership and the perils of his players being star athletes at such a young age.

Choose Love - August 31

Cami Conway (Laura Marano) has it all. She's got the job she wants (recording engineer) and is headed towards engagement, marriage and kids with her wonderful boyfriend, Paul (Scott Michael Foster). And yet.

She feels something is missing. Is it just FOMO and the fear of commitment that goes with it? Or is she actually missing out on an even better career, perhaps the long abandoned singing career she once dreamed of?

And is Paul the love of her life? What if it's Rex Galier (Avan Jogia), the sexy British rock star, who walks into her studio and becomes irrepressibly smitten? Or could it be Jack Menna (Jordi Webber), her first love, "the one that got away", the idealistic world traveler, who returns home and is ready to rekindle their youthful passion?

Cami faces a kaleidoscope of tempting but tough choices: from serious ethical dilemmas to the frivolous "Truth or Dare." What she chooses depends wholly on you, the viewer. But be careful! Things don't always play out like you think!

One Piece - August 31

Based on Japan's highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember.

Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates!

But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he's always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.