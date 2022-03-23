Astrid & Lilly Save the World Season 1 Episode 9 Review: Doppelkopfel

Astrid and Lilly dealt with this week's monster by chopping off their heads.

A doppelganger monster appeared in Astrid & Lilly Save the World Season 1 Episode 9, forcing the girls to cut off their heads (and Val's head).

Obviously, it was not their heads, but it still made for an exciting plot.

Despite being the least-scary monster in terms of looks, the doppelganger monster creeped us out.

Taking on the victim's likeness, the monster aims to replace the person entirely and eat the original.

Lilly ended up becoming the first doppelganger monster, three in total.

Thankfully, the girls made up during this hour instead of the final boss.

Speaking of making up, Candace and Lilly also made some headway in their relationship.

The doppelgangers were very realistic, as neither Brutus nor Astrid noticed that Lilly was not acting like herself.

Only after Lilly revealed herself to Brutus did he realize that Astrid hung out with the fake Lilly.

Brutus became overly concerned and decided to go out into the field with real Lilly.

Seeing Brutus venture out of his man cave always delights.

Olivier Renaud impresses as the monster-hunter guide, Brutus.

We said it before, and we will repeat it -- the performances in this show shine.

Jana Morrison and Samantha Aucoin show their exceptional acting prowess, and I'm excited to see them in the future.

Everyone else in the cast matches their immaculate energy wonderfully.

The acting saves the show from being a big mess, and we are very grateful for their skill.

Everything gets grounded by the leads, and they portray Astrid and Lilly beautifully.

Overall, "Doppelkopfel" proved to be the best episode yet, and introduced a promising lead-in to the finale.

We finally got to see what The Guardian looks like!

Interestingly, he looks just like a regular man, specifically a dad.

He's dressed in khakis and a polo shirt, and The Guardian's got a dad bod!

Having The Guardian look like an average human will make finding and defeating him more difficult for the girls.

Luckily, they won't be alone with Brutus's help and his monster guidebook.

But, defeating The Guardian will not be an easy feat, and we hope that Astrid and Lilly can ACTUALLY save the world!

Christine has created a large army for The Guardian with the youth group kids (and some others she kidnapped).

Sparrow, Astrid's semi-boyfriend, got kidnapped by Christine in Astrid and Lilly Save the World Season 1 Episode 8.

Speaking of relationships: Lilly and Candace made headway with theirs.

Candace professed her love for Lilly, and she didn't want to keep it a secret anymore.

After the terrible (terrible!) school play, they share a kiss publically in the school.

We are delighted to see that Candace wants to embrace her sexuality and love for Lilly.

We couldn't stand her hiding her emotions as she did in the past, so seeing her express her feelings made us incredibly happy for the world to hear.

Hopefully, everyone survives the season finale.

With a show like Astrid and Lilly Save the World, the consequences of failure could lead to a lot of death.

None of the main characters have died before, so we wonder if that means they are saving an emotional death for the tenth episode.

As of right now, the one character in the most danger is Sparrow.

Sparrow seemed to be under the control of The Guardian, and we wonder how Astrid and Lilly will be able to break him (and all the other students) from that control.

Also, we theorize that Christine is in danger.

The Guardian claims to be on her side, but I doubt he's telling the truth.

The Guardian looks pretty self-serving, and she does seem to be slightly mortified when he makes one of the students remove an organ for him.

We wonder if she will come to her senses or die trying to become powerful.

In a show like this, we almost HOPE that there will be a significant loss.

The stakes have been relatively low the past few episodes, with everyone surviving.

Having someone close to Astrid and Lilly (or at least, close to the core characters) get injured or killed will show the true strength of The Guardian.

The show needs to go all-in with the finale because the events have been anticipated since we learned about the mysterious Guardian.

While "Doppelkopfel" ended up being a better episode than any others, we wonder if that momentum can continue.

The big bad himself indeed seem intimidating (even though he's a dad with a dad bod).

We also don't necessarily know The Guardian's exact plan.

We know he wants to get monsters in the human dimension, but to what extent?

Astrid mentioned something about monster soup, but that metaphor was not explained to us (or to the REAL Lilly).

Brutus needs to provide the girls with more information to battle The Guardian, and he may need to prepare to join in the battle.

Will Astrid and Lilly be able to stop one more monster? We are anxiously waiting to find out!

So Fanatics, what did you think of the penultimate episode?

Are you excited to see how this all (potentially) ends?

