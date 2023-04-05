MTV Movie and TV Awards Nominations: Last of Us, Scream VI, Top Gun: Maverick

The MTV Movies & TV Awards nominations have been announced.

The big event is set to air Sunday, May 7th, at 8 p.m. ET.

Leading the pack with six nominations apiece is Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things, and The Last of Us.

The White Lotus and Wednesday each scored four nods.

Check out the full list of nominations below.

BEST MOVIE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST SHOW

Stranger Things

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Austin Butler — Elvis

Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling

KeKe Palmer — Nope

Michael B. Jordan — Creed III

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six

Sadie Sink — Stranger Things

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

BEST HERO

Diego Luna —Andor

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

BEST VILLAIN

Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things

M3GAN – M3GAN

The Bear — Cocaine Bear

BEST KISS (presented by Cheetos®)

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us

Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks

Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2

Dylan O’Brien – Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding

KeKe Palmer – Nope

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Bad Bunny – Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

BEST FIGHT

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick 4

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear

Justin Long – Barbarian

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon – Smile

BEST DUO

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wednesday

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

BEST KICK-ASS CAST

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things

Teen Wolf: The Movie

BEST SONG

Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream VI)

Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)

Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Taylor Swift – Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing)

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

The Kardashians

Vanderpump Rules

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

All-Star Shore

Big Brother

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors

BEST HOST

Drew Barrymore - The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden – Ink Master

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM (presented by SONIC®)

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) - Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker - The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage - RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent - Vanderpump Rules

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Halftime

Love, Lizzo

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

