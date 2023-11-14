Fanatic Feed: Cobra Kai Recasts Iconic Karate Kid Character, Freeform Cancellation, and More

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Tuesday, November 11, 2023.

Freeform's first foray into animated series aimed at an adult audience seems to be over.

Praise Petey, starring Annie Murphy, has been canceled after a single season on the cabler.

Series creator Anna Drezen shared the news of the show's demise on social media.

"I cannot believe we got to make this show," Drezen wrote in an emotional Instagram post.

"Best crew, best cast, top to bottom the dream of my life to make something this funny and unwell that went on actual television.

"I have heard that making a non-IP show during covid that premieres during a double strike in the dead of summer was not ideal for viewership.

"It's still on Hulu as of right now, if you want to watch it you should do it soon.

"Thanks to everyone who watched and loved these characters as much as I did, and biggest thanks to Alex Jones and Charlie Kirk for bravely yelling about the show when the actors couldn't.

"Will never forget you."

The series focused on Petey, who "begins the series as an NYC' It Girl' with everything figured out, until her well-curated life comes crashing down," according to the logline.

"As luck would have it, a mysterious gift from her deceased father gives her a new lease on life — taking over as leader of his small-town cult New Utopia.

"As Petey leans into her new role as a 'girl boss,' she discovers what it means to be a leader and how to find her voice as she tries to modernize her late father's small-town cult."

Meanwhile, FX's Welcome to Wrexham is not going anywhere.

The series has received an order for a third season that will premiere in Spring 2024, it was announced today by Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment.

News of the new season comes on the same day that Welcome to Wrexham concludes its second season at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

The series is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories.

Welcome to Wrexham chronicles Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds' efforts to return Wrexham AFC, one of the oldest and most storied football teams in history, to glory.

Season 1 is currently nominated for six Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

"The wild global success of Welcome to Wrexham is a testament to the courage and vision of Rob and Ryan, the dogged spirit of the Red Dragons, and the hope and devotion of the people of Wrexham," said Grad.

"It's a story that has only begun to be told and one that everyone can continue to follow along with in the third season.

"Our thanks to the creative team who captured these thrilling moments and everyone who achieved what seemed impossible only a short time ago."

Meanwhile, The White Lotus Season 3 is getting closer.

Deadline reports that casting is underway for the upcoming season of the anthology series.

Production is slated for February 2024, but there's no telling which cast members aside from Natasha Rothwell have been locked in.

Some of the roles include a patriarch, a corporate executive, an actress, a couple of mothers, a misfit, and a yogi.

Series creator Mike White previously teased that we're getting a "supersized" season.

"It's going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don't know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that's a good thing … I'm super excited about the content of the season," he told Entertainment Weekly earlier this month.

Over in the world of Cobra Kai, the sixth and final season has added C.S. Lee to the cast.

Lee will portray Master Kim Sun-Yung, Deadline reports.

The character has been seen countless times across the franchise, but this will be Lee's first time in the role.

A premiere date for the final season has not been determined after Netflix stunned fans by announcing the series was gearing up for a conclusion.

"Our Day 1 goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we've always imagined," creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg said in a statement at the time.

"While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger… We hope to be telling more Karate Kid stories with you down the line because as we all know: Cobra Kai never dies."

