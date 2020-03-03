The Resident Season 3 Episode 16 Review: Reverse Cinderella

It was an hour for the romantics, and love won out.

We had not one, but two engagements, a fairy-tale romance equipped with the typical angst reminiscent of a Hallmark movie, and that sweet and torturous slow burn on The Resident Season 3 Episode 16.

CoNic shippers, your time has come! We have ourselves a proposal and engagement. Please proceed to the comment section to properly squeal and fanperson over this delightful news.

But first, let's talk about the entire installment; otherwise, this review is all for naught. And it took a lot to formulate multiple sentences instead of just leaving it at "!!!!!,"so bear with me before you guys celebrate below.

The hour started with a proposal (yes, Jessica and Irving!), and ended with one, but damn if everything between wasn't deliciously good content, too.

After all the Red Rock drama, it was nice to get some happier moments out of our favorite characters, and the hour didn't disappoint with either its medical cases nor personal arcs.

You're a little bossy. I like you, so I'll stay, but if you make me wear one of those hideous hospital gowns, we're going to have a problem. Gemma Permalink: You're a little bossy. I like you, so I'll stay, but if you make me wear one of those hideous...

Jessica and Irving are those characters we don't see nearly as often as the others, but boy have they had quite the journey, and we've been there with them the entire time.

In some ways, Feldmoore's love story has been integral to the series as CoNic has, so it's only natural that they move forward in this next stage of their lives too.

It's like Irving to rope everyone into the proposal.

Wow, you in that dress is exactly what I need right now. Conrad Permalink: Wow, you in that dress is exactly what I need right now.

Initially, I couldn't make sense of Conrad and Nic's shirts with the letters on them, and it was thoroughly amusing that she tricked him into showing her his goods and not reciprocating. We're most thankful for that, Nic.

But then the scene played out, Irving's colleagues and friends spelled out "Will you marry me" to Jessica, and she agreed to it setting the tone for a memorable hour.

Jessica and Irving are so cute, and you better believe it was a scene worthy of happy squeals. It also put Irving in the best mood, and therefore he was more willing than ever to help Devon out with his romantic endeavors too.

Gemma: What's your chest measurement, 38?

Devon: Forty-two, at least.

Gemma: You're a 38. Permalink: You're a 38.

The title of the hour, "Reverse Cinderella," was suitable for so many reasons. Fairy tale elements abounded, for better and worse, and naturally, that included the storyline involving an actual princess.

Bless his heart; all Devon wanted to do was go to a gala honoring him, and the other medical staff, responsible for saving Nadine. He hoped to make the best impression with her father and spend quality time with his new girlfriend.

However, Gemma had an enthralling case, and she pled with Devon to stay with her while she had surgery. It wasn't like he was going to say no to a patient who needed him.

Gemma was the best; she was one of the funniest and most entertaining patients they've had this season, and it was all the better that Mina was a total fangirl over her.

Devon: Hey.

Mina: What are you wearing?

Devon: What do you mean? It's a tux.

Gemma: Says who? Permalink: What do you mean? It's a tux.

Lovely Mina has depth in multitudes, so it's pleasing when they remind us how passionate she is about fashion as well. It's one of those things where you appreciate the balance.

In theory, STEM has evolved to STEAM with the "A" standing for art, but often artistic endeavors are diminished or wrapped up in the right versus left brain dominant arguments.

It's satisfying that someone as dedicated to medical science as Mina also has this incredible talent and appreciation for fashion. It illuminates her duality, and it's one more thing she shares with AJ.

He has an appreciation for artistic and musical endeavors too. Anyhow, it led to some of those endearing Mevon moments as Mina roasted the hell out of Devon for his ill-fitting rented tuxedo with the pathetic, pitiful bowtie.

Gemma knows her sh*t; she had him looking like 007 in no time. The tux was the perfect fit, no thanks to Devon trying to bolster his chest size. Men!

But while she was incredible at her job, the stress was getting to her. The human mind is a fascinating thing.

While I'm familiar with trichotillomania, Gemma's trichophagia threw me for a loop. Of course, she had Rapunzel Syndrome, keeping with the theme of princesses. Her massive trichobezoar was awesome!

Wow, you in that dress is exactly what I need right now. Permalink: Wow, you in that dress is exactly what I need right now.

Well, not for Gemma, but it was kind of cool. It's sad how people surround her all the time, and she's in a hectic industry, but she felt lonely.

And she sent Devon off to Nadine, which was necessary. It would've been a waste of that amazing tux. He and Nadine, they're so cute.

He showed up at the gala, and their eyes met across the room like they were in a rom-com. They even had a sweet kiss together, and my goodness she's gorgeous, and that man has some killer eyelashes.

But dating royalty was bound to lead to some form of heartbreak. King Jabbaar doesn't want Nadine in Atlanta anymore.

You're a little bossy. I like you, so I'll stay, but if you make me wear one of those hideous hospital gowns, we're going to have a problem. Permalink: You're a little bossy. I like you, so I'll stay, but if you make me wear one of those hideous...

He's not a fan of her deejaying either, so as grateful as he is to Devon and the others at Chastain, he's ready to toss his princess over his shoulder and bounce.

Devon and Nadine's love story did play out like a Hallmark movie, but hopefully, it's not over yet. She's trying to make a life for herself without the confinements of her status, and you root for her.

Although, she does need to understand that dating a doctor consists of them not being able to show up sometimes, so there's some maturity that needs to happen. Devon is happy with her, too, so maybe they'll figure something out.

As long as he knows when to stay in his lane; he was totally about to overstep on Nadine's behalf, and he shouldn't.

Nic's case was a good one too. The second we saw Mary's mother pouring her that tea, it was apparent Mary's illness was related to it.

As for the staff, I need you to give notice to the residents. Logan Permalink: As for the staff, I need you to give notice to the residents.

Their family was such a headache, and it's no wonder the girl was sick. If not for the Thallium poisoning, it was reasonable that she was sick and tired of their constant bickering and her mother's nitpicking.

The woman probably meant well, and that's still debatable, but she was insufferable. It was unacceptable that she diminished and dismissed Mary's symptoms and acted as if it was all in the girl's head.

You understood why Nic and Conrad assumed she was poisoning her stepdaughter deliberately. It would've taken a darker turn if that were the case, but it also would've been more entertaining.

It worked out for the best, though, and it was a nice distraction for Conrad. Logan put him in a hell of a spot by forcing him to fire the OB residents.

This is a business. You wanted this chief resident title, it's time to earn it. Give the obstetrics residents notice. Logan Permalink: This is a business. You wanted this chief resident title, it's time to earn it. Give the...

We didn't have Cain, but we were stuck with Logan, and ugh, the man is such a slimeball. Oddly enough, the best part about Logan is we know that for him, money talks.

It makes it easier to manipulate and control him. If you can find a solution that leads to dollar signs as a bottom line, then you can get whatever you need from him.

In that sense, you have to respect that aspect of him and how useful it is. The downside to Logan is he doesn't care about feelings and personal endeavors, but that's also the best part about him too.

Cain will do things to be spiteful and petty. He loves his money, but he also likes to screw with people. He gets personal, and his arrogance gets in the way.

Gabbi, I hate that I'm the one telling you this. Red Rock is shutting down the OB department. I wanted to let you know as soon as possible. Conrad Permalink: Gabbi, I hate that I'm the one telling you this. Red Rock is shutting down the OB department....

Logan is a dick, but at least you know how to play him right. It was so annoying when he skulked into Conrad's office and chose to relay the news from behind Conrad's desk. It was a total power move.

He knew Conrad would flip his lid about the task, and he couldn't wait to remind him of what his new position entails and that he "owns" him.

Conrad had to fire his friends -- people who he went to medical school with and came to Chastain with, at the same time.

All Red Rock and Logan thought about was the high premiums, etc., for the OBGYN Department. They wanted to decimate this department to keep Cain's flailing neuro center on the up.

Logan: I know you considered decimating OB when you were CEO.

Bell: But I decided against it because when a hospital decimates departments, it loses prestige and status. Chastain and Red Rock would no longer be a world-class medical facility.

Logan: And you think Chastain is our only hospital? If Chastain crumbled, Red Rock would be fine. We always are. Permalink: And you think Chastain is our only hospital? If Chastain crumbled, Red Rock would be fine. We...

Did anyone else's blood pressure skyrocket when they broke down what all of it meant? For one, it's sickening when it forces patients to go to other hospitals for their needs.

It's also annoying that of all the programs to decimate, of course, it had to be a department that focuses on women's health. Isn't it always?

But it meant the hospital was firing a bunch of residents in the middle of their residency, too late in the game for them to find actual jobs and other programs elsewhere.

They were leaving all of these people in the lurch, and if they did find work, it meant they would have to start back at the bottom and repeat their internship.

If you did my job as well as I do, you would still have it. Logan Permalink: If you did my job as well as I do, you would still have it.

Can you imagine? Years of work, time, and energy flushed down the loo.

We have never met Gabbi before this, and my heart still broke for this woman. She and Conrad reminiscing was sweet, and it would be so awesome if, in future seasons, they flashback to Conrad's earlier days at the hospital.

Matt Czuchry is some immortal being who doesn't seem to age ever, so he sure as hell could pull it off. Conrad sat with one person, and he pulled a Conrad and decided he had to find an alternate solution.

And praise be the Resident mortals who deliver us this goodness, it meant passing the torch to Bell.

Mina: Mmm. Now that is how you wear a tux.

Bell: Well, if I remember correctly, you have a spectacular wardrobe yourself. I'm just popping in, but I have a plus one. If you're interested.

Mina: You want arm candy.

Bell: Are you offended by that?

Mina: Usually, yes, but I do have a dress I've been wanting to wear, and I could desperately use a night out the whole night, so I will drive myself. Permalink: Usually, yes, but I do have a dress I've been wanting to wear, and I could desperately use a...

Once again, Bell delivered. Logan loves making his little digs, but he had no idea how to handle King Jabbaar, and Bell was there to warn him.

It wasn't like Bell could arrange for Jabbaar's pregnant goddaughter to go into early labor or anything, but Bell knows how to exploit a situation, and it's been a treat having him on our side so he can use those skills for the greater good.

He was right about wealthy people who have had positive experiences in the maternity ward. They're often grateful, and that gratitude comes in the form of donations.

After AJ and Mina pulled off another kickass feat, Logan would be a fool to shut down the department and let that money go elsewhere.

I must say, you never cease to amaze me, Mina Okafor. AJ Permalink: I must say, you never cease to amaze me, Mina Okafor.

Also, Logan showed how little he cares about Chastain with his comment. How do you work with people who don't give a damn if Chastain thrives or crumbles?

Logan has options and other hospitals to go to and things to do, but if Chastain goes under, that affects hundreds to thousands of people. What do you mean you don't care?

Don't you want people who give AF? Red Rock doesn't give a single damn. When will they go away?!

But we can worry about that later. Admit it, if you weren't feeling Minator before this, they are making it harder and harder not to be into them.

I must say, you never cease to amaze me, Mina Okafor. Permalink: I must say, you never cease to amaze me, Mina Okafor.

It's such a slow-burn, but dear God, it burns so well.

AJ is forever in awe of Mina. It's just like the show to give us some long-overdue Mina and Bell goodness and then switch up on us.

Bell asking Mina to be his arm candy was such an adorable scene, and it was a reminder of the last black-tie event she went to where he couldn't stop gushing about her.

And OK, maybe he also trotted her out like the diversity pony back then, but I mean, who doesn't worship Mina Okafor anyway and want to show her off?

Mina: Mmm. Now that is how you wear a tux.

Bell: Well, if I remember correctly, you have a spectacular wardrobe yourself. I'm just popping in, but I have a plus one. If you're interested.

Mina: You want arm candy.

Bell: Are you offended by that?

Mina: Usually, yes, but I do have a dress I've been wanting to wear, and I could desperately use a night out the whole night, so I will drive myself. Permalink: Usually, yes, but I do have a dress I've been wanting to wear, and I could desperately use a...

Bell looked handsome in his tux (everyone was so attractiv, why is this cast so striking?), and everyone who matters knows how skilled Mina is as a seamstress. He was as excited as her about a new dress. Same, sir.

She looked stunning in it too, but then the Bell and Mina switched on over to Mina and AJ, and my cause of death will be dying over the amount of heat between those two without them needing to do anything at all. The Minator inferno is real and too hot to handle.

They danced, and I swooned, but then, the CoNic proposal had the same effect.

You have to appreciate having the woman be the one to propose marriage as a pragmatic decision, and the guy as the one who gets all sentimental about it.

Conrad: It is like a fairy tale.

Nic: Are you the fairy tale type, Conrad Hawkins?

Conrad: I wasn't, but you made me believe. After everything that happened this year, I know that together, we can get through anything. Permalink: I wasn't, but you made me believe. After everything that happened this year, I know that...

They have become such a domesticated couple that all Nic wanted was to go anywhere else but the gala and then home to their comfy bed and their chickens.

Ahhh! Conrad has been carrying around his ring for weeks, and Nic beat him to the proposal.

You have to laugh. Nic's proposal was the least romantic ever, and she assumed he wasn't the lovey-dovey type, but he is when it comes to her.

Conrad rolled right into his proposal anyway. He rejected hers so he could do it himself, and it was much better. He probably didn't plan what he was going to say, but it was more meaningful knowing that it came from the heart, off the dome.

Conrad: Is this your way of proposing to me?

Nic: I don't know; it just seems like the practical thing to do. Are we really the romantic proposal kind of people?

Conrad: Oh my god. You are proposing. I reject your proposal.

Nic: You reject it?

Conrad: Yes, if we ever decided to get married, I want the perfect proposal for us, and I'm sorry, seducing me with insurance rates, that's not my idea of perfect.

Nic: It just seems like the logical next step. We're committed. We should talk about making if official Permalink: It just seems like the logical next step. We're committed. We should talk about making if...

He could barely finish asking the question before she agreed. I'm so happy for them, and Czuchry and VanCamp have the best chemistry. And what are we supposed to do with all of these feelings?

It was the most romantic scene they've had to date, and you could practically hear all the CoNic 'shippers losing their minds over those final moments.

It's been a hell of a road, but they've made it to this point. It's a milestone for their relationship but also for the series. Now, do you think they're the wedding type, or will they try to go to the courthouse incognito?

Over to you, Resident Fanatics.

Let's discuss all the things in the comments below!

Conrad: Listen, I love you deeply. I mean, you were my rock when I got fired. You pushed me to forgive my father. You gave me chickens. You always make those annoying sounds when you eat, and I'll probably never learn to pick up my socks, but nobody is perfect. What matters is that we keep trying to make each other better. Matters is that we belong together.

Nic: Conrad, are you proposing to me now?

Conrad: Why do you think I'm saying all this lovey-dovey stuff? And why do you think I've been caring this around in my pocket for weeks? Nicolette Marie Nevin, will you do me the honor --

Nic:Yes!

Conrad: Are you sure?

Nic: I have never been so sure of anything in my life before! Permalink: Nicolette Marie Nevin, will you do me the honor --

