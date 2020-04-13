The Resident Round Table: Should Conrad Take Logan's Offer?!

Will Conrad take Logan up on his offer.

It was the final moment of The Resident Season 3 Episode 20, and it served as the season's cliffhanger after an hour that explored Cain's background and spared Derek.

Join our Resident Fanatics, our esteemed editor Carissa Pavlica, Meaghan Frey, and Rachel Foertsch for our final round table of the season.

Did your perception of Cain change after learning about Justine and his failed NFL dreams?

Carissa: No. If his life choices have made him more despicable along the way, that's hardly heroic or great character development.

If I treated everyone terribly because things didn't go my way through this crazy life, then I'd be a serial killer. He has every advantage right now and treats people terribly.

Even when Kit called him out on his lack of accountability for his actions and how he impacted what happened to Derek, he still tried to shuffle and pass the buck.

One thing I knew is that you cannot influence how anyone else reacts to a situation. He allowed himself to be blackmailed rather than report the situation. Unforgivable.

Meaghan: Absolutely not. Just because you get knocked down, that doesn't give you the right to become a terrible person. There are plenty of people who face adversity and rise up because of it. Cain is not one of those people.

Sure, he ended up highly successful, but at what cost? He has a whole vent farm being kept alive to inflate his numbers. His actions almost led to a whole hospital being destroyed. There is no redeeming Cain.

Rachel: No. Cain isn't heartless, and I never thought he was. But he purposely chooses to not care about anything unless it's related to someone who matters to him, which was exemplified in this situation.

There are people in the show who faced far worse adversities than him, and they're nothing like Cain. Cain doesn't get to put lives on the line because he had his fair share of obstacles to overcome like everyone else. Not cool.

How do you think the loss of Justine and breaking ties with ally turned nemesis, Logan, will affect Cain going forward? Where do you expect his storyline will go?

Carissa: I don't have my own thoughts on it that are not influenced by the interview I read after the finale. Based on that, he can either be redeemed or double down on his hatred of others and life.

My personal hope is the latter because I cannot accept a redeemed Cain. He seems more like the type who would get even angrier at his plight in life and allow "oh, woe is me" to drive his actions, thereby making life for anyone around him a living hell.

Meaghan: I'm with Carissa and hope he goes into full-on villain mode, but I know that is not where this is headed.

For a while now, it has felt like the writers have been trying to take Cain on the road to redemption. By leaking the story about the cover-up to the press, that was supposed to be a sign that he is ready to be on the side of medicine not on the side of the money.

I don't buy it, though. If Justine had died at his hands, because of his mistake, then maybe I could see him genuinely feeling like it was time for him to change because for once his actions would've negatively impacted him.

Cain deciding it is time for a complete lobotomy just because he is hurting, though? No, I'm sure he will be over Justine's death and back to his ways in no time.

Resident: But no one dies, right? In your OR? You can still save her?

Cain: There's not a person here to save.Time of death 18:47. Permalink: There's not a person here to save.

Rachel: I'm the odd one out here, but I do think Cain can be redeemed, even if the Justine storyline isn't the way to do it.

Maybe if he manages to help take down Red Rock there could be some potential. But if The Resident can make us all love a character like Bell, whose ego also resulted in a fair share of deaths and coverups, there's nothing it can't do.

Do you think Conrad will take Logan up on his offer? Should he?

Carissa: Logan took a step backward during the finale, revealing he's even more heinous than I thought. Conrad being on the inside would be helpful, and if it gets him more acclaim and respect, then he would have more resources to back him up when he turns the tables on Logan and Red Rock.

I know you care about this hospital. If you really want to change things around here, this is an opportunity to gain some real power and influence. What do you say? Logan Permalink: I know you care about this hospital. If you really want to change things around here, this is...

Meaghan: He should. They need a mole so they can bring Red Rock down from the inside. Logan will get cocky and think he has genuinely flipped Conrad, and he will give Conrad and the rest of the crew exactly what they need.

Rachel: I'm conflicted. It would be cool for Conrad to be the inside man, but I also don't want him to associate with Red Rock at all. I hate the idea of Red Rock making money off of his compassion, which they originally tried to fire him for.

How do you interpret Mina's reaction to Andrea meeting AJ's parents?

Carissa: I'm still of the mind that Mina regrets being unable to give herself to AJ. She's going to regret his relationship moving forward, even if she outwardly supports him.

She knows she did something to herself and won't force the issue, but that doesn't mean she'll enjoy it inwardly.

Meaghan: Mina wants to be with AJ. She is too good of a person to admit it now, though, because she doesn't want to be selfish after she turned him down.

I'm sure Mina will slip up eventually and show her hand, and AJ will leave Andrea for it, but right now is not that time.

Rachel: Mina wants AJ. It's more obvious with every passing episode. I know they're going to keep dragging it out, so I'm just gonna sit back and enjoy the ride.

Given that it was not the intended finale, do you think it was an adequate one?

Carissa: I'm bummed that we didn't get a more logical conclusion to the big bad. If the show isn't renewed, it will be unforgivable, and I'll demand a two-hour movie to finish the story. If The Resident is renewed, then I'll be OK with it.

Meaghan: I agree with Carissa. This cannot end up being the series finale. I can completely accept it as a season finale knowing that the writers will make up for it if they come back.

If this ends up being the end, though, this was not the way for them to go out. I am glad that we at least got somewhat of a resolution to the Derek storyline.

Rachel: I'm with Carissa and Meaghan. Obviously, it didn't feel like a finale, but due to the circumstances, it wasn't the worst way to end the season. At least we have new things to hypothesize about.

What would you grade the season overall? What did you enjoy most about it? What would you have done to improve it?

Carissa: I'd give it an A. I'll always give The Resident an A.

Top on my list was Bell's character growth and Conrad's exploration of self when he got canned.

Getting to know AJ's family was perfect, and the trip he took with Mina really worked, as did the episode when Nic and Mina helped the girl with the heart issue die in the sunshine.

I was happy to be rid of the guy with the medical van and utterly delighted that Nic and Conrad found a happy place without angst. There is nothing better than a happy couple willing to help and support each other and everyone around them.

Meaghan: Definitely an A. The Resident is the best medical show on television right now, hands down. I feel like every other medical show needs to look at this and take notes on how to perfectly balance character development, interpersonal relationships, and medical cases.

It never feels like a soap opera, which is so important to me as a viewer. I loved getting to see different pairings than we have become accustomed to throughout this season. It just goes to show what incredible chemistry this whole cast has.

If I could have improved anything, it would have been getting rid of that blip when Conrad and Devon were fighting. It was so hard to like Devon throughout that whole storyline, and I couldn't have been more relieved when it was done.

Rachel: An A. I'll admit it. The Resident is probably one of the only series where I watch solely for the plot. I'm usually more interested in the characters and the relationships, but The Resident has me caring about everything.

Even if I'm frustrated about what's happening, I'm fulfilled after every single episode.

I think the Red Rock storyline is fun, no matter how angry it makes me. We're supposed to be upset with Red Rock, so the show is clearly doing its job.

I'm with Meaghan about the Devon and Conrad part. If they would've removed their antagonistic arc and filled it with more Kit, the season would've been flawless.

Do you have any additional thoughts about the finale or the season?

Carissa: I fear I said that above.

Meaghan: As horrible as the Derek situation has been, thank god it brought more Kit into our lives! I also loved the Coronavirus being thrown into the universe.

I am anxiously awaiting the next season of all medical shows to see how they are going to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rachel: Not really, to be honest. It's just too bad we couldn't get an actual finale.

What's on your season four wishlist?

Carissa: That there is a fourth season. Everything else after that announcement will be gravy.

Meaghan: Yes, please just give us a fourth season. If we get that, I would also like Cain to be swiftly brought down. I also would love for Devon to finally get lucky in the love department. Oh, and more Jessica!

Rachel: A fourth season! Red Rock to go away. Cain to either get redeemed or be brought down for good.

More Kit. Kit/Bell and Mina/AJ to happen, and for Nic and Conrad's wedding to go off without a hitch.

Over to you, Resident Fanatics.

Do you agree with us? Disagree? Are you hoping for that renewal news, too? Hit the comments below!

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.