2021 Golden Globes Winners List

2021 Golden Globes Winners ListCarissa Pavlica at .
You have to hand it to Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
They're always a joy to watch on stage together, and they pulled no punches when it came to calling the Hollywood Foreign Press Associate to the red carpet for their lack of Black nominees.
Read below to find out if your favorite TV and movie talent took home a Globe because there isn't a difference between TV and the movies anymore, is there?
Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah - Winner
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Best Supporting Actor, Television
John Boyega, Small Axe - Winner
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek - Winner
Best Motion Picture, Animated
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul - Winner
Wolfwalkers
Best Performance by an Actor, Limited
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True - Winner
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Winner
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown - Winner
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
"Fight for You," Judas and the Black Messiah
"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7
"Is Si (Seen)," The Life Ahead - Winner
"Speak Now," One Night in Miami
"Tigress & Tweed," The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
James Newton Howard, News of the World
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Mank
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, Soul - Winner
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - Winner
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek - Winner
Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot - Winner
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O'Connor, The Crown - Winner
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Best Picture, Foreign Language
Another Round
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari - Winner
Two of Us
Best Television Series, Drama
The Crown - Winner
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian - Winner
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best Supporting Actress, Television
Gillian Anderson, The Crown - Winner
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit - Winner
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Normal People
The Queen's Gambit - Winner
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Winner
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Director, Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland - Winner
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Winner
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Winner
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday - Winner
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Motion Picture, Drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland - Winner
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.