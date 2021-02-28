2021 Golden Globes Winners List

You have to hand it to Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

They're always a joy to watch on stage together, and they pulled no punches when it came to calling the Hollywood Foreign Press Associate to the red carpet for their lack of Black nominees.

Read below to find out if your favorite TV and movie talent took home a Globe because there isn't a difference between TV and the movies anymore, is there?

Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah - Winner

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Best Supporting Actor, Television

John Boyega, Small Axe - Winner

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek - Winner

Best Motion Picture, Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul - Winner

Wolfwalkers

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True - Winner

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Winner

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown - Winner

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

"Fight for You," Judas and the Black Messiah

"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7

"Is Si (Seen)," The Life Ahead - Winner

"Speak Now," One Night in Miami

"Tigress & Tweed," The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson, Tenet

James Newton Howard, News of the World

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Mank

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, Soul - Winner

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - Winner

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek - Winner

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot - Winner

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O'Connor, The Crown - Winner

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best Picture, Foreign Language

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari - Winner

Two of Us

Best Television Series, Drama

The Crown - Winner

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian - Winner

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Gillian Anderson, The Crown - Winner

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit - Winner

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People

The Queen's Gambit - Winner

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Winner

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Director, Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland - Winner

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Winner

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Winner

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday - Winner

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland - Winner

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

