Station 19 Round Table: Andy's Debut as Captain, Marina Adoption & Jack's Heartbreaking Prognosis!

Station 19 came in hot with a premiere, and fans could not stop discussing it.

On Station 19 Season 7 Episode 1, the hour answered many of our questions, and some cliffhangers that had us on the edge of our seats were resolved.

In the meantime, the premiere introduced new storylines as Andy grappled with her first official day as captain while worrying about Jack, Sullivan unofficially proposed, and Marina made a massive decision about their future together.

We have so much to unpack that it felt like a great idea to have a Station 19 round table.

Join TV Fanatics Haley Whitmire White, Jasmine Blu, and Station 19 superfans Ellie MV and Heather M. as we discuss "This Woman's Work!"

Jack is potentially developing CTE and won't be able to fight fires anymore. How do you feel about this storyline for Jack?

Jasmine: I have such mixed feelings about this storyline.

Related: Station 19 Season 7 Episode 1 Premiere: This Woman's Work

It's relevant to explore, as firefighting is a job that takes its toll on a person's body. It's a ticking clock until a career firefighter reaches a point where they can't do field work anymore. It's a realistic and potentially compelling storyline.

But Jack also feels like the kicked puppy of the house, and it hurts my heart that something bad always happens to him. Firefighting is his life, and I'm worried about how he'll handle a world where he doesn't get to do that the same way again.

Ellie: Can the writers stop hurting Jack?! That poor boy has been going through so much and needs a break!

I can understand if this CTE storyline is an ending for Jack Gibson as a firefighter, but what does it mean exactly? Will he still be able to work at the clinic? Or will he lose himself because firefighting has been his whole life?

I'm curious to see what this storyline with Jack will look like this season.

Haley: This storyline breaks my heart, honestly. After everything Jack has been through and everything he's lost, it seems completely unfair to take away the last thing that makes him feel like himself.

I'm hopeful that he'll be some miracle recovery case, or Amelia will be able to reverse the damage somehow or something because it's going to be painful to watch him lose everything all over again.

Heather: This story for Jack is really sad.

Firefighting and helping people seem to always be his saving grace no matter what he has gone through, and now this is all potentially coming to an end.

It will be interesting to see how Jack handles this news and what he does going forward. I really don't like this storyline much because Jack has been through enough. This man deserves some joy in his life.

What are your thoughts on Andy's first day as captain and her moments of doubt and second-guessing?

Jasmine: I thought she handled herself well, considering she was worried about Jack, too. I loved that she wanted this badly but was still battling Imposter Syndrome. And I loved that her "Jack" and Maya were there to get her head on straight. I found her speech a little cringey, though.

Ellie: She handled it well for her first day, but I need to see more before I have a proper opinion about her as captain of 19.

And in her speech, she states she supported every one of 19 when they got promoted over her?! Please, girl, we all know how you reacted when Maya got promoted to captain.

So, as Jasmine says, her speech was a little cringeworthy because the writers have obviously forgotten what happened in Station 19, Season 3, with Maya as the captain.

Haley: I agree with you both — like, hello, will we just ignore how Andy acted the last time she was passed over for captain? That said, I do think she'll be an excellent leader; she always has been. It's in her blood, after all.

The episode had so much going on, so Andy deserves her flowers for keeping it together in the face of personal and professional chaos.

Heather: I was a little puzzled by Andy second-guessing herself because it seemed out of character to her. Maybe in the first season, there was a little self-doubt sometimes on her part, but since any time she has taken the reins, she was confident and very sure of herself.

She was smart and decisive even when she took over as captain at the ball during Station 19 Season 6 Episode 18.

Yes, everything going on with Jack affects her, but she's been in this position before and handled it well, especially Miller's death and Captain Aquino's injury. So, I'm not buying into this self-doubt she had.

As her first shift in charge, I thought she did well. I was pleased to see her address the tension with Theo early on.

Are you surprised that the mayor backed Natasha, and she won't be losing her position? How do you feel about Sullivan's unofficial proposal?

Jasmine: The premiere was all about women kicking butt despite the injustices they face and sexism. It makes sense that Natasha would prevail, but I was still surprised. I'm also wary because it was clearly a political move.

My opinion on this pairing changes like the wind. Natasha nailed it when she said he only brings up marriage when he's on an adrenaline high after they've overcome something. But the random Tuesday thing was cute.

Ellie: I don't think I was surprised that Ross probably wouldn't lose her position because of the mayor, as it makes me feel that the mayor is for women's equality.

I'm not a fan of Sullivan & Ross, but good for them if they get married by the end of the season.

Haley: I'm not surprised that the mayor backed Natasha, but I want to know what was said in that room after he kicked Sullivan out.

After the way he cut her off during the press conference, there's no doubt in my mind that there was a threat, blackmail, or some shady agreement behind the scenes.

I can't decide if I ship Sullivan and Ross or not. Sullivan is so fickle, and he can be self-absorbed. I don't see him as the kind of supportive partner that Ross needs.

She's ambitious, smart, and belongs at the top, and I don't know if Sullivan has it in him to put his jealousy aside. I'm glad she called him out on his proposal being adrenaline-driven. So many of his decisions are.

Heather: I'm not completely surprised the mayor backed Chief Ross, but I think Mr. Mayor is up to something. I think she will become a pawn in his political scheme.

I hope that Chief stands up for what she believes in and for her team as she navigates this position.

I'm not a Tully hater, but I really didn't care for Sullivan's unofficial proposal. It's almost a repeat of how he proposed to Andy.

I did love what Ross told him about proposing when she isn't at her best mentally and physically. I hope these two end up content in their careers and relationships.

Did you find Vic's indifference to Theo (and Kate) "out of character?"

Jasmine: I'm assuming there's supposed to be more to this, and they intend to explore where Vic's head is. However, I loved her reaction and would like to think she's so DONE with Theo Ruiz that she doesn't want to devote any more energy to him. I am FINE if that's all it is.

Ellie: I loved her reaction because it shows that she is done with Theo and how he treated her when they were dating. VIC, YOU DID AMAZING SWEETIE!!

Haley: I actually found it very on-brand for Vic Hughes! She's always been pretty good at seeing the big picture, and her ex hooking up with someone else after they'd already broken up seems inconsequential after everything she's been through.

I loved Vic and Theo together — though I recognize Theo was problematic in many ways — so their breakup bums me out. Whether they're together or not, I hope to see them both happy by the end of the season.

Heather: Vic's reaction to me was about timing. Also, it's very characteristic of her.

When Theo told her, she was concerned with how she handled the suspect and the Crisis One part not being successful. I think there will be more to this.

Related: Grey's Anatomy Round Table: Bailey Brings Back Her Five Rules in Nostalgic Premiere

I thought Theo would be more upset by her reaction. What I loved about this scene is that Vic isn't putting her personal woes before her professional ones.

Maya and Carina are adopting baby Liam! How do you feel about this storyline, and what do you hope to see throughout the season?

Jasmine: We knew this would happen, but it's still exciting.

I loved that Maya was the one to bring it up. It coincides nicely with the growth she's shown. As the partner who sometimes may not have seemed as committed to prioritizing starting their family, I love that it removed any doubts about where Maya stands.

I'm just so happy for Marina and what they've overcome together. It feels like we're in the sunshine and rainbows portion after the rain. I'm not naive enough to believe it'll be smooth sailing, but I'm interested in what they've set up and where it could lead.

Ellie: I'm one of the few fans who didn't want that baby storyline with Marina. Station 19 Season 5 was hell with Marina & Jack. The baby storyline has been dragged out too long during the whole season. And with baby Liam, it was so predictable.

The conversation between Maya & Carina about being his foster moms was off. The baby topic with Marina feels off because they didn't properly discuss it, so I'm struggling with them as future moms.

Related: Grey's Anatomy Season 20 Episode 1 Review: We've Only Just Begun

I would love Marina to stop trying IVF because it has been a failure in season five, and the fact they keep trying makes me feel like Carina doesn't know her own job, and it's very frustrating.

Haley: Okay, I have complicated feelings about all this. I'm an IVF mom myself, so I know how complicated, challenging, and heart-wrenching that process is. I also know how rewarding it is on the other end of it.

I want Maya and Carina to be happy, and if having a baby via IVF will bring them that, I'm all for it.

Their IUI failures in Season 5 were not super surprising to me; IUI has much lower success rates than IVF, so hopefully, this next step will bring them success. I just hope they will represent the process accurately if they do go down the IVF road.

As for the adoption thing, I'm not sure how I feel about that.

Adoption is a very complicated and traumatic thing, and this baby has already lost so much in his young life. I'm glad his mom's friend realized he couldn't do it before he took baby Liam home.

I hope that if Maya and Carina do adopt Liam (which is more complicated than just, "Oh, hey, we can do it!"), they will commit to learning as much as they can about adoption, trauma, and how to acknowledge everything Liam has lost.

Heather: As predictable as this story was, I am just happy they are becoming moms. If we had more episodes, I'd love to see the IVF storyline play out, especially for Carina, but I'm not sure we will really get to see that for them.

I agree with many fans about these quick conversations and decisions they make and that we are not getting to see more of them discussing what they want. A lot of this feels reactionary.

Was Travis and Emmett's hookup just grief sex, or do you think we have a love triangle on our hands?

Jasmine: Why is there always so much infidelity? I hate it!

I'm always torn about Travis Montgomery and Emmett because I love their chemistry, but I also feel protective of Emmett sometimes because Travis is a lot and doesn't always treat him well.

I would typically say that it was just grief sex, and Travis understands grief better than anyone and figured it was comforting. But I also wouldn't be surprised if they were an endgame by the end of the series.

Ellie: It was grief sex, but I feel like we will have a love triangle AGAIN, and this is very unnecessary. We had a love triangle in Station 19 Season 6 with Andy, Travis & Eli, and I'm sick of it. Travis needs to get his shit together when it comes to his relationships.

Haley: UGH...I HATE that Travis cheated on Eli. I don't particularly care for them together, but I can't justify the cheating. I actually like Travis and Emmett, but this isn't how they should be together. I hope we avoid the love triangle and skip to healthy relationship decisions.

Heather: Travis and Emmett. Yawn. I really hate that the writers keep trying to force this couple. I have never been a fan of them together, so this story is tiresome.

I love Travis, but the writers are doing everything to ruin his character. This man, who has been all about right and wrong, even though he himself has never been perfect, is now a cheater.

Travis needs some help because I do not believe he is done grieving Michael. He has only been in lust with every person he has dated since this show started. And please, for the love of everything Station 19, can Travis get a real story?

What was your favorite scene or storyline from "This Woman's Work?" Is there anything else you'd love to address briefly?

Jasmine: I loved Phyllis and Vic bonding over sexism and how Vic handled that crisis in general. The Fyra Banks line still makes me cackle.

Ellie: Amelia's cameo! We rarely have doctors from Grey Sloan Memorial other than Bailey on Station 19, so it was great to see Amelia doing the surgery on Jack's brain.

Haley: I loved seeing Amelia, too, and I hope her presence means she will be around more to try and help Jack.

I also loved the scene where Vic essentially told Theo she had bigger issues to deal with than him and who he was messing around with.

Vic is my favorite character (well, tied with Travis), and I hope she can recognize that she wasn't to blame for Phyllis running back into the building. Vic has a habit of blaming herself and carrying the weight of the world on her shoulders.

Heather: To be honest, I think the only part of this premiere I liked was Vic and Phyllis. It hurt to see Vic doubting herself afterward, but I thought she did a fantastic job handling Phyllis.

For a premiere, this one was underwhelming for me.

Much of it was predictable, and because much of it was in the hospital, I felt like I was watching a Grey's Anatomy episode. I also thought it was odd that the crew was on shift, yet they were all hanging out at the hospital 36 hours after the floor collapsed.

The Jack that Andy was talking to was also weird. I was also very happy we didn't have to see Kate in this episode.

---

Over to you, Station 19 Fanatics. You've heard what we had to say, so what are your thoughts? Sound off below!

Station 19 airs on ABC on Thursdays at 10/9c. You can stream the following day on Hulu.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. She is an insomniac who spends late nights and early mornings binge-watching way too many shows and binge-drinking way too much tea. Her eclectic taste makes her an unpredictable viewer with an appreciation for complex characters, diverse representation, dynamic duos, compelling stories, and guilty pleasures. You'll definitely find her obsessively live-tweeting, waxing poetic, and chatting up fellow Fanatics and readers. Follow her on X.