The 100 Left Bellamy Blake Battered And Bruised

Not every show is lucky enough to have a male lead that stands the test of time. The 100 hit the series' lottery with Bellamy Blake, a character that only got better and more beloved as the seasons went on.

Bob Morley effortlessly brought such a strong character to life, making sure Bellamy stood out on- screen from his first scene. But with that honor came the burden of dealing with anything the show may throw your way.

For Bellamy, that meant season after season of death and destruction, all in the name of someday doing better. There was that promise of a happy ending without any follow-through, even though Bellamy deserved happiness the most.

During The 100's seven-season run, Bellamy suffered from every direction in the hopes that there was a meaning to all of this.

Bob Morley's presumably last days of filming reflected on the Bellamy legacy with words like battered and bruised. There was probably no better warning for fans and no better grasp of what Bellamy's ending really felt like.

Looking back is even more upsetting when you think about how much Bellamy Blake gave to The 100 and how much better the series was because of his presence. But unfortunately, in the grand scheme of things, that didn't matter, at least not to the show.

The way that The 100 treated Bellamy isn't all that there is to the story, and it shouldn't be how fans walk away from the conclusion.

Bellamy Blake represented the hope he wasn't afforded, and he took that with him until the end. Fans reflecting on the character should take away the genuine love, loyalty, and promise that he represented.

Because the memory that the viewers have of Bellamy is something that The 100 will never be able to strip away.

The 100 and their murky history with Bellamy Blake

(I say, screw fear. I’m telling my own damn story.)

Just because you created the character as he exists today, that doesn't mean you don't need to continue to put in the work.

This was a reminder that the show seemed to need every year once The 100 Season 2 ended.

The 100 Season 1 allowed Bellamy Blake to grow, from putting on this show of a selfish antagonist to letting others see that he was just a brother trying to look after his only family. Bellamy's heart was always his driving force, and it was through his experiences on Earth and Clarke pushing him towards honesty that he finally stopped hiding.

Season 2 only worked off that more, following Bellamy as he selflessly looked out for his people and tried his best to protect as many as possible. This was The 100 letting Bellamy Blake exist as the selfless leader he was always meant to be. He was finally allowed to prosper in the space that he was taking up.

The 100 Season 3 is where everything took a turn, with the show using Bellamy as a scapegoat for the journey they chose to explore. After two seasons of telling the story from the main character's point of view, suddenly, The 100 needed to refocus on Grounders and paint them in the best light.

The reasoning for that isn't even worth exploring, but the result was throwing characters like Bellamy under the bus. For what? Not only did The 100 choose to pin questionable plot ideas on Bellamy (and Pike), but there was an apparent scene omission that would have given their side more context.

It was confirmed that many scenes that explained where Bellamy (and Pike) were coming from ending up on the cutting room floor, which makes it seem like the male lead's point of view doesn't have value.

So Bellamy was forced to take the burden of character deaths that had to do with behind the scenes issues, and he had to drag around character choices that weren't even fully explored from his side of the story.

It is easy to see the why of it; if you are going to write a controversial storyline, it only makes sense to assign it to a character that the audience loves.

They are more likely to care if it is associated with someone they want to understand. And this only started the trend for The 100 to force brutal storylines onto Bellamy, using his genuine popularity as motivation.

The 100 Season 4 continued forcing Bellamy to shoulder the blame for these choices that still didn't add up. Bellamy not only had it reminded to him in the narrative, but he also had a borderline suicidal outlook on his future. He was part of a decision that he regrets, which means he shouldn't be allowed to live past Pramheda.

And this was a pattern that the entire season struggled with. They put characters like Bellamy and Jasper into bad mental health states without doing the actual work of trying to get them out. There wasn't enough thought put into the message that comes from watching these two main characters struggle with their existence.

Jasper was doomed from the beginning, with his illness winning out in the end. Bellamy, on the other hand, dealt with his illness so that it could serve The 100. Every time that the show wanted, they would have Octavia, or someone else brings up something to try to make him feel bad about actions he was working through himself.

That was the theme that set up Bellamy into the time jump, not allowing him to do much else except to support others and blame himself.

Then the show kicked it up a notch during The 100 Season 5, once again using the love that existed for Bellamy from the viewers to do the hard work that the narrative refused. Six years later, and here Bellamy was making excuses for other people's mistakes.

First, he had the job of reframing Echo's offscreen character development. The 100 decided she was no longer a villain who could create obstacles for the main characters, and instead, she was now of them. But no work was done within the narrative to allow for that to happen gradually.

Instead, six years later label was stamped on our screen, and now this new version of a character we weren't meant to like appeared on the show. Even worse, Bellamy then became the voice of the writers' room, trying to explain why Octavia, aka the audience, is meant to accept Echo as is.

It removed any agency Bellamy was meant to have, reducing him to a mouthpiece. On top of that, Bellamy was put in a relationship with Echo, further trying to get the audience on board without putting in any work beyond having an unpopular character start dating the male lead.

This continued throughout the season, with Bellamy having to play a mediator between Echo and Octavia. There were attempts to explore how that role takes a toll on him, but not enough of that was done for the good of Bellamy's individual journey.

There was some narrative fixation on an older brother having to separate himself from the obligation he thinks he has towards his younger sibling, yet at the same time, it wasn't always done for his benefit.

Bellamy and Octavia's story ended more or less where it started, and there was no thought left for Bellamy.

The 100 Season 6 was a restart, or it had the potential for that. The series as a whole could have had a fresh journey unfold moving forward if only The 100 wanted to explore the potential there fully.

The time on Sanctum utilized Bellamy with his biggest strength, the love that he has for certain people. Specifically, the love that he has for his soulmate. Much like Season 2, this was where Bellamy shined because the focus was on him being driven by his emotions.

It was invigorating getting to explore that action with Bellamy at the helm of it, especially when rescuing Clarke Griffin. But as the season wrapped and Bellamy was pulled into another storyline, you have to wonder how much Season 6 contributed to its male lead.

It is easy to see where Bellamy helped Season 6 and the storylines introduced through him, but how much of that was used to help Bellamy's growth. Just because Bellamy is in a good place as a leader and as the main character doesn't mean he can just be put on the backburner to support everyone else for the rest of the time.

The 100 used the opportunity to have Bellamy as the group protector without showing the steps taken to explore how this all benefits him. In short, Bellamy Blake is always helping others without there being time or space for anything to benefit him.

Gone were the storylines that took Bellamy and his growth into account, and instead, he was there to make the fans care about an edgy plot or a confusing narrative choice.

The 100 grew bored of investing in Bellamy Blake's story as it pertains to him, just like they grow bored with many main characters after several seasons. And instead of remembering that the show still needs to allow the lead male character to prosper, he instead became a driving force for everyone else's story.

Mainly the white women around.

Unsurprisingly this has been discussed before, especially when you consider how much of Bellamy's personal relationships on the show were about his connections to white women that benefited more in these situations. Bellamy once again carried the weight for other people's mistakes, storylines, and attempts at development.

They would be meant to grow, and Bellamy would be the one creating that bridge for them, without any thought about his progression.

Even his death scene couldn't allow it to just be about Bellamy Blake.

Many fans caught onto the fact that Bellamy might not make it to the end, and so the inevitable theories started about how he would meet his end. Every idea had one thing in common: sacrifice.

To his core, Bellamy was a character that would go to the ends of the world for the ones he loved. If he had to die, it would have to be to protect the people he spent all his time looking out for.

Octavia. Clarke. Even Echo. Take your pick, and chances are Bellamy would jump in front of a bullet for them because that is who he is.

Even though it would still be about someone else, Bellamy selflessly dying for his family would have at least been in-character for the situation. Bellamy is a selfless hero and a thoughtful leader before he is anything else.

You don't need to wonder how Bellamy would have liked to be remembered; the answer is always linked to the love he had for everyone else.

But The 100 took that and ruined it, almost out of spite or disinterest in the character they spent all this time on in the first place.

Bellamy Blake died because of random, last-minute changes, confirmed by Jason Rothenberg himself, and because the show couldn't miss out on having another death at the hands of Clarke Griffin. Bellamy Blake didn't sacrifice himself enough, and Clarke Griffin didn't go through enough mental scarring from the people she had to kill.

It wasn't about anything except narratively making Clarke struggle or whatever else they might try to spin this as.

Even in death, Bellamy was there to move someone else's story along. Or, in this case, to ruin any legacy that the female lead should have had at the end of her own show.

Bellamy Blake spent seven seasons serving The 100's narrative whims, only to end up victim to the same tragedy in death as he had to deal with in life.

The final season's war against Bellamy Blake

(and look at the thanks he got)

Unfortunately, it isn't only about how Bellamy's death scene turned out that proves how little the show cared about him. It was the whole season, most of which he wasn't even there.

Once again, Bellamy Blake went back to his roots according to the narrative, only existing for those around him.

At first, Bellamy was positioned to have this story about finding Octavia after she disappeared into the Anomaly. This was nothing new for The 100, having Bellamy chase through planets and universes to find those who have his heart.

It was then announced that Bob Morley asked to take a break from filming, so Bellamy's story was presumably reconstructed, so he was missing as well. Except for no one really knew, and Bellamy's absence wasn't used to bring more appreciation to the character.

The 100 instead decided to continuously drop insults left and right when it came to its male lead. It was almost like they were preparing for the stale Etherea "twist" before it even happened.

The narrative assumed that leaving the audience with a bad memory of Bellamy before he returned would obviously make the characters more willing to accept his death.

Except not really.

You can reshape the characters and their dialogue all you want, but you can't alter the audience and their perspective.

The 100 had Hope dig into Bellamy and how the women in his life cared about him. She literally had a note in her that said to trust Bellamy, and yet she still chose to take the love that existed for Bellamy and find it to be an inconvenience.

If that wasn't a dig at the mostly female audience that cared about Bellamy, the same audience that the show has been trying to shake for a few years now, then I don't know what is.

The show then continued by randomly stringing him and the fans along. He was there for a hazy memory, but then he was "gone" once again. None of the characters were allowed to mourn him for very long, even though everyone pretended that was an actual death for a plot twist later in the season.

Even if the show didn't want to spend time on feelings that they felt didn't matter because Bellamy would come back, they choose one character to keep Bellamy's memory alive, and it wasn't even the right person.

Somehow Echo was the only one allowed to remember Bellamy, and the jokes honestly write themselves. Either The 100 did it knowingly out of spite because that is the last person the audience wants or cares about when it comes to Bellamy, or they have no idea what's going on with the way their show was perceived.

Or they don't care, which is probably the most realistic option.

From there, The 100 had Jackson bring up drama from two seasons ago to Madi. At first, it didn't make sense why Bellamy's difficult decision to protect both Madi and Clarke was circulating again. But then you think about how it was setting Bellamy back up in the villain role to prepare for his death.

Having that memory of how "wrong" Bellamy was to Madi before is somehow meant to help guide the audience into thinking he is once again a threat to Madi that Clarke has to kill off. Except he isn't, and that excuse fell flatter than Clarke's apology, but it was still a scene choice that the show made.

Then for that final dig, the show created some chaos with Echo to keep the season going from episode to episode and then dug her out of that hole by throwing Bellamy into it. Echo spent the better half of the season using Bellamy as a reason to murder others and to be her usual unruly self.

It all led up to Echo finding out that Bellamy died and choosing his memory as an inspiration for mass genocide. It was another example of Echo using Bellamy as a shield to hide from her own bad choices. Except for this time, he wasn't defending her; she was just taking him down with her.

Echo's view of her boyfriend made him sound like someone willing to kill at any point, not the man who was actively trying to do better and working to stop more death from happening. For all the limited screentime that Echo was given as it related to her "dead" boyfriend, you would think she would have a better understanding of him.

Instead, she told his sister, his soulmate, and his friends that none of them knew Bellamy because they don't think he would opt into mass genocide for vengeance.

To make it even worse, Raven joined in and mentioned Bellamy helping Pike without understanding his actions. He didn't kill people for no reason, and to follow that up with how he was a different man with them in space is proof that Raven didn't know him at all.

All of that prepared us for Bellamy to come back for one last mission; sell the viewers on the alien heaven covered in Groot lights.

The 100 Season 7 Episode 11 did still feel like a love letter to Bellamy Blake if you knew where to look. So much of it was using Bellamy to take on yet another burden, but it wasn't all about that.

It was the carefully crafted way that Bob Morley managed to take that and turn it into more. Between the lines was a lost man who wanted peace and wanted to be the person Monty asked him to be.

Bellamy just wanted that glimpse of warm light that allowed him to be with his people, and that allowed him to find happiness. He took on all these wars, this death, and all that destruction because it all was meant to be a real life at the end of it.

Instead, he kept being forced to climb his way out of yet another destructive situation, all so he could end up on an unknown planet with no way out.

If anyone on The 100 deserves a happy ending, it was Bellamy, but instead, he was quickly shoved into a follower role for Cadogan. From there, he was constantly trying to get the people who he trusted for years to hear him out, only for none of them to give anything he said any value.

Bellamy may not have always agreed with every choice those around him made, but he listened, and he tried to understand. And the only thing he got back is judgment and ridicule. But it would be one thing for the characters with no other insight to feel that way, even though they should trust him just because it is Bellamy.

But The 100 only aided that by not giving any clarity to anything. This afterlife thing is the happy ending and the meaning of the entire series, but it still wasn't clear if this was even real until the last five minutes of the series finale.

The show gave this introduction to the character with the least trust attached to his name, and they tried to involve Bellamy to make it seem legitimate, but they set it up against him at the same time.

It is one thing to have Bellamy support this unknown belief system; it is another to have him in that role but to make it unclear whether it is even the right side.

Once again, the show didn't care enough about the Bellamy of it all. This leads to the death scene that suddenly made Bellamy a danger to everyone because of a sketchbook.

The man who struggled to keep his loved ones safe was now positioned as a threat that Clarke needed to get rid of. Suddenly, Bellamy would get Madi killed, which made it okay for him to get shot in the episode's final minutes.

There was no care or thought for the male lead at that moment, only a quick death that made no sense.

The 100 barely respected Bellamy before, and they had no respect for him in the final hours.

From there, Madi still gave herself up to Cadogan and put herself into a dangerous position. Except now, there was no one there looking out for her, only Levitt, who was obviously picking up the scenes Bellamy was meant to have.

Madi still ended up exactly where Clarke thought she stop her from going if she killed the person who was there for her all this time. It didn't matter anyway, though, because even if Clarke killing Bellamy was an out of character writing choice that wouldn't actually happen, there were still no consequences. Obviously,

The 100 had no respect for Bellamy in life, so it chose his death to kick him that one final time.

In what was probably one of the most embarrassing scenes of the series, The 100 Season 7 Episode 14 opens with Clarke telling everyone what she did. But instead of any realistic rage at Clarke, everyone comes together to talk about how Bellamy deserved it.

Bellamy's sister, who spent all this time waiting to tell him that she finally understood him, hugged his killer and thanked her for killing her brother. Bellamy's ex-girlfriend, who knew him unlike anyone else, consoled Clarke because that wasn't the real Bellamy anyway, so it is fine.

All of these characters who never appreciated Bellamy when he was there for them served as the voice for a showrunner who, at the last second, made up a ridiculous death scene and used this opportunity to make it sound okay. Bellamy apparently wasn't himself and would have wanted Clarke to kill him.

If The 100 Season 7 could accomplish anything, it was the confirmation that no one knew (or deserved) Bellamy Blake.

In his final moments, the only people present for Bellamy were the Bardo cult members who didn't even believe in individual bonds. Yet, they were trying to help Bellamy while his family killed him and validated it.

From there, it was just a reminder after reminder how much of a mistake The 100 managed to make. The Travelers Blessing that should have gone to Bellamy was given to Gabriel, who wasn't from the Ark and didn't even know what it was. Levitt got the redemption journey in Bardo that Bellamy was meant to lead.

All of that and Madi still wasn't protected, and everyone even chose to transcend. That makes sense, right?

Bellamy was first erased from the narrative, then he was torn apart in it, and finally, he was discarded by it. His voice was nonexistent in his final season; instead, the narrative spoke about him, and then the only episode dedicated to him was about molding him to sell an alien afterlife that made no sense anyway.

The comparison to the Giving Tree has never felt more real, with Bellamy giving and giving until there was nothing else for The 100 to take. He was walked all over until his last scene, and at the end, he was still right.

Bellamy Blake is always right.

Bellamy and Clarke's Threatening Existence

(I don’t want to feel that way anymore)

It is still mindblowing to think that in a single scene (and a single season), all the potential over the last six years was just ruined. The narrative can pretend that last-minute decision made sense, but all it really did was insult the hard work that got Bellamy and Clarke where they were before.

It wasn't only the fans that never mattered; the cast and the writers that molded the scenes between the two leads also had their work completely rewritten.

The 100 Season 7 tried as hard as possible to remove any value from what came before it, yet no one deserves the power of stripping us of our love for Bellamy and Clarke's relationship.

The Bellamy and Clarke that we saw in the last season were nothing but shells of their former selves. They weren't there most of the time, and when they were, it was to serve as pawns on the showrunner's chessboard. And this season proved how easy it was for the player to sacrifice his greatest assets for the sake of shock value.

It's not the fans' fault that they fell in love with something too powerful for the show actually to commit to in the end. And pretending that Season 7 made any sense when it came to Bellamy and Clarke's bond is pretending the final season thought about the journey on the way to the destination.

Bellamy Blake was a character who always gave everything to those that he loved, even when usually he only got a small fraction of that energy back. It only made many love him more, a selfless main character that deserved to see some reciprocation for the love he put out into the world.

Instead, it was like The 100 wasn't even making a statement about how much of Bellamy's heart was on the line each season; it was an acceptable loss to help support the season's plot more than anything else.

The only person who saw how little Bellamy wanted for himself when he could give it to his sister was Clarke. She understood him, and she valued him as not many others did. The relationship formed from that was inevitable, and it was too powerful for The 100 to explore.

Make no mistake; The 100 was gearing up for a Bellarke romance season after season. Bob Morley confirmed it, and Eliza Taylor confirmed it.

The show may have walked their plans back, but that doesn't erase the years of build-up and the scenes where the actors were told to play it romantic. But even if Bellamy and Clarke were never fully canon on screen, that promise of something more was what set them apart.

Not every potential TV relationship can take nothing and make it so much from Day 1. Bellamy Blake and Clarke Griffin had a special connection, and a last-minute bad decision shouldn't take away from that. The real Clarke wouldn't have hurt Bellamy, not after the six years of history between them.

There were so many ways in which The 100 could have handled Bellamy's absence without bringing Bellarke down, but it really came off as if The 100 didn't care about any legacy that it had left.

Bellamy and Clarke's relationship isn't the only thing the audience was robbed of, but it was the biggest one considering how important it was to the essence of The 100. Bellamy and Clarke coming together were what built The 100 in its premiere season.

The story wouldn't have gotten that far if the show hadn't clung to the enemies to partners to best friends gold that they found in their two leads. That is what the audience found themselves invested in, and that is what built another season.

The second season explored Bellamy and Clarke at a new normal, one where they value and respect one another without question.

They not only became each other's person; they were navigating what that meant in this world that they were still learning. And it was that separation and what that meant for the leader duo that moved the show into the next season.

From there, the third season explored what it was like to have Bellamy and Clarke at odds when they know how much they matter to each other. Like the first season, they didn't see eye to eye, but this time it was from a more emotionally triggering lens.

The 100 only works when they are on the same page, making sense to explore the opposite. Then the fourth season brought about the end of the world and what that makes someone think about.

Bellamy specifically was at a point where he knew how much Clarke really meant to him, even if she wasn't aware of it yet. The groundwork was there for Bellamy to conclude his relationship with Clarke that would get shaken up when they were separated like never before.

That was then a bridge to the fifth season, but this time it was Clarke who has realized things and has to struggle with that. Bellamy had to move on during the time jump while Clarke clung to a future with him in it.

Now Clarke was at a disadvantage where she was dealing with feelings that she couldn't voice to her partner that she was just getting to know again.

The chaos of what that meant transformed what Bellamy and Clarke knew about their relationship just in time for a new planet and a new shakeup. Bellamy and Clarke were finally comfortable, which means one of them had to disappear.

From there started the sixth season, which should also be known as the greatest love different adventure.

Bellamy spent that entire season trying to get back his soulmate and was forced to deal with the genuine loss ahead. Meanwhile, Clarke was trying to save herself and at the same time was trying to reach out to the one person she knew could save her.

The show found itself with an episode like The 100 Season 6 Episode 10, where everything was on the line, only for the narrative to shrivel up just as things were getting somewhere.

That was probably the foreshadowing that we needed because Bellamy and Clarke had hope for more, but once the final season started, there was no way the show would do what the duo deserved.

Bellamy and Clarke became too intimidating over time for The 100, and that is why their existence should be remembered for exactly that. Their love for one another surpassed planets, their trust in one another drove storylines, and their connection created a meaning for The 100.

The two of them were worth the wait because it is all about the seven seasons worth of devotion that they had, not one second of inaccurate writing.

Bellamy Blake Doing Better Until The End

(fears are fears. slay your demons when you're awake. they won't be there to get you when you're asleep)

Bellamy Blake represented the way that hope and love triumphs above all else. This was a message that The 100 was desperately trying to stifle, and one the fans have to keep believing in.

For Bellamy.

While Season 7 once again threw around death and destruction as obstacles, not thinking of the lasting effects on the theme of the series in the process, it was Bellamy who offered that hope for something more out there.

Cadogan's cult may have been lacking in certain areas, but it wasn't wrong when it made Bellamy yearn for a life that he actually deserved. And you have to wonder if Bellamy being that beacon of love and life is what got him killed in the end.

There was no real thought being put behind killing off your male lead who literally carried the show on his back for years. The 100 loves to claim that feelings are useless, but Bellamy Blake made people care enough to keep coming back. Which is something the plot could never accomplish long-term.

He knew exactly how harsh the world was and how dark it could make someone, but he wanted more than that. He was driven by the promise of doing better as Monty asked him to.

In a way, Bellamy's hope for his ending was that pure outlook that the audience wanted to have for the show's ending. All of this horrible stuff has to mean something if there is a better life to live at the end of the journey.

But The 100 wanted an edgy journey for a random religious ending pulled out at the very last second, and someone as reasonable as Bellamy didn't deserve to make it that far.

That was a choice that the show made, and their legacy suffered. Letting a character that had so much love in him survive was too smart, so instead, things went the other way. As a result, The 100 will be remembered for their impossible choices and tragically disappointing end.

On the other hand, Bellamy Blake will only be remembered for the good he gave to the story and the other characters. This was someone that made a happy ending feel more tangible, and maybe he got that from the appreciation that the audience will always have for him.

Because while the show was rushing to be remembered like other TV shows, Bellamy Blake wasn't focused on how others would remember him. As a result of that, his memory is organically ingrained in those that knew him as pure and wonderful.

Luisa spoke to us about how Emori remembers Bellamy as a person worth putting your trust in. Shelby told us that Hope remembers Bellamy as someone who gave her the comfort she needed to continue. Lola talked to us about how Madi remembers Bellamy as an almost father figure to her.

Taking inspiration from that, Bellamy fans shouldn't take with them the undeserving ending or the underwhelming narrative that The 100 was trying to spin. Instead, the focus should be on the highlights of the character.

No one knows the essence of who he was, like the audience that followed him for seven seasons, and no one deserves to decide how Bellamy should be remembered like his fans. He was seen for who he really was by those that truly knew him for all these seven seasons, the fans.

Bellamy Blake was the personification of doing better despite constant obstacles trying to take that hope away from you. He might be gone, but he ended his time on the show continuing to be led by his heart.

All he wanted to do was keep his loved ones happy and safe, and he accomplished so much more along the way.

Bellamy Blake's legacy will be built on the endless love he had to give, which was only overpowered by the love he got back in return from the fans that believed in him until the end.

Bellamy deserved more love than he ever received in the show. But maybe the only love truly deserving of him was the love that the fans have for him throughout the years.

Bellamy Blake won't die in vain; the audience won't let that happen.

Yana Grebenyuk is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.