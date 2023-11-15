Young Sheldon Season 7: Plot, Episode Count, Premiere Date and Everything Else You Need to Know

Young Sheldon is one of those shows where the season finale sneaks up on you, and you're left wondering: where'd the time go?

With six seasons already aired, The Big Bang Theory spinoff is a gem of a comedy show chronicling Sheldon's life in the late 20th century in Texas.

The show is beloved thanks to its great characters, touching storylines, genius writing, and the hilarious jokes it packs.

It is time to prepare for the seventh season, and below, we have gathered all the information there is to know about the show.

Be sure to bookmark this page; we'll update it with new information as soon as it's out.

Will There Be a Young Sheldon Season 7?

Unfortunately, despite being popular, Young Sheldon … bazinga!

Of course, there'll be a seventh season. In March 2021, Young Sheldon scored a three-season renewal from CBS after delivering great viewership numbers four years in a row.

The show was renewed for Seasons 5 through 7, allowing viewers to enjoy seeing Sheldon's life as a teenager.

When announcing the renewal, Kelly Kahl, CBS's President of Entertainment, had this to say about the show.

"Under Chuck Lorre's and Steve Molaro's deft leadership, this superb cast and gifted writers have truly brought these wonderful characters to life.

"Young Sheldon dominates the broadcast comedy landscape by over +2.5 million viewers and is the lynchpin of CBS' top-rated Thursday comedy lineup. The humor, warmth, and heart exuded by the Cooper family is an undeniable hook for the millions of fans who tune in each week.

"We're excited to see what the next three seasons have in store for a slightly older Sheldon and all the Coopers."

What Is the Plot for Young Sheldon Season 7?

Officially, the network is yet to reveal what the season is about, but based on the Young Sheldon Season 6 cliffhanger, we have a rough idea of what it will entail.

The season ended with several cliffhangers, which would usher in the show's next chapter.

Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 22 saw Sheldon and Mary head for Germany, where Sheldon was to do a summer program.

Meemaw's house was destroyed by the tornado that swept across the state, and she lost everything. Lucky for her, she has family nearby, and thus, she has a shoulder to lean on in case it comes to the worst.

Georgie got engaged to Mandy, and this married life would be new for him.

How will he navigate providing for his family with his limited education?

How will Georgie adapt to having a family at such a young age?

Will they tame or tie him down, given what a free spirit he is?

Sheldon and Missy's relationship broke down throughout Season 6 as they matured and had a fresh perspective on life and their family. Will they find their back to each other, or will Missy's rebellious phase continue until adulthood?

George and Mary's relationship was on shaky ground. Will George explore his feelings for Brenda with Mary away for the summer, or will he soldier on in a loveless marriage until death do them part?

There will be a lot for the show to explore in Season 7, but one thing we can be sure of is that they will do it with heart and humor.

Who Is Part of Young Sheldon Season 7 Cast?

No cast changes have been announced, so we should have the whole cast. Below is a list of all main cast members.

Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper, the lead character and child genius.

Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper, Sheldon's mother who lives and breathes the church.

Lance Barber as George Cooper Sr., Sheldon's dad and football coach.

Annie Potts as Meemaw, Mary's mother and grandmother to Mary and George's children.

Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper Jr., the oldest of the Cooper children.

Raegan Revord as Missy Cooper, Sheldon's twin sister.

Matt Hobby as Pastor Jeff, the pastor of the church Coopers attend.

Jim Parsons as the voice of Adult Sheldon.

Additionally, the below cast members might appear in various capacities.

Wallace Shawn as Dr. John Sturgis, Sheldon's college professor and mentor.

Mckenna Grace as Paige, another child genius who strikes a friendship with Missy.

Melissa Peterman as Brenda Sparks, the next-door neighbor of the Coopers who George has feelings for.

Doc Farrow as Coach Wilkins, George's coworker.

Wyatt McClure as Billy Sparks, Brenda's son.

When Is the Premiere Date for Young Sheldon Season 7?

Like many other shows affected by the double strikes, Young Sheldon will return in early 2024.

The strikes put the future of the season on muddy waters.

After the WGA strike ended, Young Sheldon writers returned to work, and one writer shared a picture of the iconic Warner Bros tower, expressing excitement for being back at work.

By now, the writers have written several episodes, so all that remains is for filming to commence.

While announcing their latest schedule, CBS revealed that the show is set to return on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 9 pm.

How Many Episodes Are in Young Sheldon Season 7?

Regular seasons are 22 episodes long, but this season will be shorter because of the strikes. It's been reported that the network is looking to air 14-15 episodes.

This is the most of any returning shows.

Being a single-camera sitcom, Young Sheldon is easier to produce because of the episode length and reduced production requirements alike.

Will Young Sheldon Season 7 be the Last?

The story has been the largest indicator that the natural ending is approaching for show. It has progressed so far in the three seasons that the show is nearing The Big Bang Theory's territory. Season 7 would be the appropriate place to end it.

CBS confirmed that Season 7 will be the last for the show.

Where to Watch Young Sheldon Online

Young Sheldon is extremely popular, and as a result, it can be found on many platforms, including HBO Max, Paramount+, Amazon, YouTube TV, and Netflix.

It can also be found on other local services worldwide.

Denis Kimathi is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. He has watched more dramas and comedies than he cares to remember. Catch him on social media obsessing over [excellent] past, current, and upcoming shows or going off about the politics of representation on TV. Follow him on X.