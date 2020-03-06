Quibi Announces 50 Shows Will Launch in April

Quibi, one of the most highly anticipated streaming services will launch with 50 shows on April 6, the company has annouced.

Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, Chance the Rapper, Liam Hemsworth, Sophie Turner, Lena Waithe, Nicole Richie, Reese Witherspoon, and more coming to Quibi App on April 6.

These new shows include, Survive, Most Dangerous Game, Thanks A Million, Chrissy’s Court, Murder House Flip, Last Night’s Late Night, The Replay by ESPN, and more.

As an added bonus, Quibi announced it would offer 90 day free trials for a limited time.

To unlock the offer, viewers need to visit Quibi.com and sign-up before April 6.

Launching on April 6, Quibi is the first entertainment platform designed specifically for your phone and will feature fresh, original content from Hollywood’s biggest stars and creators.

Quibi will release 175 original shows and 8,500 quick bites of content in the first year alone.

Quibi will offer three categories of content: Movies in Chapters: Big stories told in chapters that are 7 to 10 minutes in length.

Unscripted and Docs: This episodic category is food, fashion, travel, animals, cars, builds, music, sports, comedy, talk, variety, documentary and more.

All with episodes in 10 minutes or less. Daily Essentials: Curated daily into 5-6 minute quick bites of news, entertainment and inspiration.

Quibi’s Daily Essentials will quickly give viewers everything they need to know - and why it matters.

Quibi – which is short for “quick bites” – is built for easy, on-the-go mobile viewing with new episodes of movie-quality shows delivered daily in episodes of 10 minutes or less.

The Quibi app is now available for pre-order. Quibi will cost $4.99 with ads and $7.99 without ads.

BELOW IS THE FULL LIST OF SHOWS COMING TO QUIBI ON APRIL 6:

MOVIES IN CHAPTERS

Most Dangerous Game

Desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, Dodge Maynard (Liam Hemsworth) accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he's not the hunter... but the prey. This dystopian action-thriller explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and their family. Let the games begin.

Starring: Liam Hemsworth, Christoph Waltz

Cast: Sarah Gadon, Zach Cherry, Aaron Poole, Christopher Webster, Billy Burke, Jimmy Akinbola, and Natasha Bordizzo

Writer: Nick Santora

Director: Phil Abraham

Executive Producer: Nick Santora, Phil Abraham

When the Streetlights Go On

After the murder of a beautiful young girl rocks a suburban community, the victim’s sister and her high school peers must struggle to find a sense of normalcy while coming of age in the midst of the murder investigation.

Starring: Chosen Jacobs, Sophie Thatcher, Sam Strike, David Lewis, Mark Duplass, Cameron Bancroft, Tony Hale, Beh Ahlers, Kristine Froseth, Queen Latifah

Writers: Chris Hutton, Eddie O’Keefe

Director: Rebecca Thomas

Survive

Jane (Sophie Turner) wants to end it all. Then a plane crash almost ends it for her. Now she’s crawling from the wreckage with the only other survivor (Corey Hawkins) and a new drive to stay alive.

Together they embark on a harrowing journey out of the wilderness, battling brutal conditions and personal traumas in this thrilling drama based on the critically acclaimed novel, SURVIVE, by Alex Morel.

Starring: Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins

Director: Mark Pellington

Writers: Richard Abate and Jeremy Ungar

Flipped

Jann and Cricket think they have what it takes to become TV’s newest house-flipping couple. Unfortunately, a Mexican drug cartel thinks so too. Now the delusional duo has to survive their newest project — renovating the cartel’s mansions.

Starring: Will Forte, Kaitlin Olson, Arturo Castro, Eva Longoria, Andy Garcia

Director: Ryan Case

Writers: Steve Mallory, Damon James

UNSCRIPTED & DOCS

Thanks A Million

Executive Produced by Jennifer Lopez, this emotional and inspiring series features grateful public figures who kickstart a chain of kindness by gifting $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who must pay it forward.

Across ten episodes, $1,000,000 will be put in the hands of everyday people.

Jennifer Lopez, Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas, Tracy Morgan, Aaron Rodgers, Yara Shahidi, Gabriel Iglesias, Anthony Davis, Kevin Hart and Karlie Kloss will each lead individual episodes of Thanks a Million.

Chrissy’s Court

Real people. Real cases. And real, legally binding decisions. If you thought Chrissy Teigen couldn’t become an actual courtroom judge, you’ve been overruled.

In each episode of Chrissy’s Court, Chrissy Teigen reigns supreme as the “judge” over one small claims case. Chrissy’s mom turned “bailiff,” Pepper Thai, maintains order in the courtroom.

Punk’d

Hosted and Executive Produced by Chance the Rapper, PUNK’D dares to go where no show has gone before. Now that technology can really augment reality, we’re back to pull the boldest pranks on the biggest stars in Hollywood. No one is safe.

Starring and Executive Producer: Chance the Rapper

Murder House Flip

From the Executive Producer of CSI, Murder House Flip is an unconventional new home renovation show that takes on the country’s most infamous homes: the ones known for mysterious murders committed behind their walls. Homeowners turn to high-end renovation experts, Mikel Welch and Joelle Uzyel, to remove the stains of the past and take these homes from morbid to marvelous.

Executive Producers: Josh Berman (CSI, Bones), Chris King (Penny Dreadful), Katherine Ramsland and Star Price (Active Shooter, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition)

Elba v Block

One of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Idris Elba, and one of the planet’s hottest drivers, Ken Block, are going head to head in a hilarious, action packed rivalry as they pit cars against each other through increasingly outrageous stunts to prove whose car, and which driver, is the best.

Skrrt with Offset

Offset is a big fan of cars. His garage has over 30 sports and luxury cars. This series follows him as he joins his celebrity and rapper friends—like Quavo, Lil Yachty and T-Pain—exploring all things cars.

Guests on ‘Skrrt with Offset’ will include: Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, Dapper Dan, Jay Leno, Quavo and Takeoff from Migos, Lil Yachty, T-Pain and more.

“Quibi will give me a chance to connect with my fans in yet another way,” said Offset. “They don’t know how much I know about cars for real. This platform will let them see there is more to me than just buying cars.”

Host and Executive Producer: Kiari “Offset” Cephus

Nikki Fre$h

Starring and executive produced by Nicole Richie, ‘Nikki Fre$h’ unites her passions for Mother Earth and hip hop into her eponymous alter ego, Nikki Fre$h. Nikki brings a new voice to wellness with a totally fresh style of music - dropping socially conscious and educational rhymes on the world. Nikki Fre$h will interact with real life seekers and consciousness experts to learn ways to better serve our bodies and our planet -- while comedically exaggerating those solutions to the edge of sanity

&MUSIC

&MUSIC shines the spotlight on the unsung artists and surprising elements behind the world’s biggest music stars. Each episode will reveal an unprecedented look at a vital behind-the-scenes collaborator that transforms the performance of an iconic musical artist into a cultural phenomenon.

The documentary series will feature the following artists on camera:

* Dance & Music: Scott and Brian Nicholson & Ariana Grande

* Light & Music: Gabe Fraboni & Martin Garrix

* Mind & Music: Ramiro Agudelo & J Balvin

* Audio & Music: Derek Ali aka MixedByAli & YG

* Style & Music: Jasmine Benjamin & Anderson .Paak

* Writing & Music: Andrew Watt & Ozzy Osbourne

Gone Mental with Lior

Lior Suchard is the world's best mentalist — he literally can read your mind. He teams with a featured celebrity and runs him or her through a string of mindblowing mental stunts.

Featuring Kate Hudson, Ben Stiller, Zooey Deschanel, The Miz (Mike Mizanin), Big E (Ettore Ewen), Sasha Banks, Bayley, Rob Gronkowski, James Corden, and David Dobrik

Singled Out

Hosted by Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster, “Singled Out” will hook up a new generation of singles, of all genders and sexual preferences, seeking love in 20 bite-sized episodes. Reflective of today’s dating landscape, where everyone is connected, the series will bring online dating to life with a twist -- the main dater is linked to the pool of diverse singles through social media.

“I am thrilled to be hosting ‘Singled Out’” said Keke Palmer. “To be able to reimagine this show for my generation and on a new platform is so exciting. Can’t wait for you guys to see what we have in store!”

Gayme Show!

Hosted by comedians Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni, GAYME SHOW! is a comedic competition show that uplifts and celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. In each episode, two straight contestants are paired with a celebrity "life partner" as they battle head to head in physical, mental and even emotional challenges for the title of "Queen of the Straights."

Some of the celebrity "life partners" include: Ilana Glazer, D'Arcy Carden, Trixie Mattel, Jon Lovett, Nicole Byer, Rachel Bloom, Guy Branum and more.

Dishmantled

From the Creator and Executive Producer of Chopped comes DISHMANTLED, a high-octane cooking competition that will literally blow your socks off. Hosted by Tituss Burgess, each episode starts with the cannon-blasting of a mystery food dish into the faces of two blindfolded chefs. They’ll use their culinary prowess to identify the exploded dish and then race against the clock to recreate it. Whichever chef comes closest to the original dish wins a cash prize.

Guest judges include: Dan Levy, Wolfgang Puck, Jane Krakowski, Antoni Porowski, Rachel Dratch, Roy Choi and more.

The Sauce

Executive Produced and judged by Usher, THE SAUCE follows dance sensations and hosts Ayo & Teo as they explore the unique dance cultures in cities across the U.S., finding the freshest online talent to compete head-to-head for a cash prize.. Usher will serve as judge for this fresh dance competition series.

You Ain’t Got These

Executive Produced by Lena Waithe, this is not a show about sneakers. It’s a show about sneaker culture. Fitting in. And belonging to something bigger than yourself.

Episodes feature: Carmelo Anthony, Billie Jean King, Hasan Minhaj, Candance Parker, Questlove, Nas, Jazerai Allen- Lord, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Mike Epps, Jemele Hill, Lena Waithe, Josh Luber and Eric Koston

Fierce Queens

Presented by Reese Witherspoon, this nature series explores the fabulous females of the animal kingdom. From ant queens to speedy cheetahs, they call the shots in their world and sit at the top of the social hierarchy earning them the title "fierce queens".

From the multi-award-winning BBC Studios Natural History Unit, this documentary series will bring you the most dramatic natural history stories from a fresh female perspective.

Executive Producer: Jo Shinner

Prodigy

Hosted by Megan Rapinoe, each episode highlights one Prodigy’s unprecedented athletic accomplishments, while also diving deep into their origin stories to introduce the Prodigies to the world in a powerful, unique way. Each episode will inspire not only sports fans, but fans of the human experience, all while honoring the villages that helped them earn the numerous National, World and Olympic Championships they have obtained early in their young careers.

The 2020 Prodigy Class is:

* Jalen Green: #1 ranked high school basketball player in the country

* Sha’Carri Richardson: fastest woman in NCAA track and field history

* Red Gerard: youngest Winter Olympic Gold Medalist since 1928

* Regan Smith: fastest woman in swimming history

* Matthew Boling: fastest man in high school track and field history

* Tyler Adams: member of the USMNT, one of the world’s most promising soccer stars

* Korey Foreman: #1 ranked high school football player in the country

* Chantel Navarro: US Junior National Boxing Team member, 5-time National Champion

Run This City

RUN THIS CITY is a series that follows Jasiel Correia II as he navigates his role as the youngest mayor of Fall River, MA ever elected to office. When the FBI indicts him for his former company, Correia vows to fight the charges and be vindicated.

Shape of Pasta

Chef Evan Funke. Italy. And the pursuit of pasta perfection. He’s uncovering the craft and culture behind some rare and forgotten pasta shapes. We dare you not to drool.

Follow Chef Evan Funke’s passion-filled quest to find the last remaining masters of the world’s most beloved food... pasta. Join his whirlwind tour of Italy to keep these traditions alive.

NightGowns

Full of heart, humor, and a hell of a lot of glitter, NightGowns follows Sasha over the course of eight episodes as she adapts her critically-acclaimed Brooklyn drag revue into a full-on stage production—and the biggest drag showcase of her life.

Part performance documentary, part portrait of the artist, we’ll watch Velour work with each member of her uniquely inclusive ensemble to craft the lip-sync performances of their wildest dreams. Each installment draws us to one performer in particular and pulls back the curtain on their life out of drag, their process, and their story, culminating in a made-for-mobile visual expression of their live number, directed by legendary music video director Sophie Muller. The result will be something totally new: live drag, designed for the screen. Eight iconic, shareable, must-watch performances that redefine what drag can be.

Executive Producer: Sasha Velour

DAILY ESSENTIALS

Last Night’s Late Night

From Entertainment Weekly, LAST NIGHT’S LATE NIGHT celebrates late night television every morning with a breakdown of the smartest monologues, best interviews and must-see sketches. This daily recap series highlights the best moments from the previous evening’s shows to determine who won the night and the week!

Quibi also confirmed Heather Gardner will host the daily show.

Host: Heather Gardner

The Daily Chill

By combining guided meditation and awe-inspiring visuals, THE DAILY CHILL takes users on a pathway to calmness. Each episode features a new global destination and, with it, a new ASMR journey to peace.

The Rachel Hollis Show

NYT Best Seller Rachel Hollis helps you level up your life with a daily dose of motivation & inspiration. The show will run once daily, Monday through Friday.

Sexology with Shan Boodram

Created by Corin Nelson and Shan Boodram, SEXOLOGY WITH SHAN BOODRAM features certified sexologist and intimacy expert Shan Boodram as she shows viewers how to navigate the realities of sex, dating and relationships in a world where the rules of love and attraction are often confusing and fluid.

"Relationships and our relationship to our sexuality is a big part of our daily lives, which is why I am over the moon to be a part of Quibi's Daily Essentials slate,” said Shan Boodram. “Everyone should have access to tools to become their own sex and relationship expert, and with our new daily show, we will be able to provide those necessary tools to Quibi's audience in a highly engaging format. This is the kind of project I've dreamed of being a part of for my entire career.”

Fashion's A Drag

Model/actress Willam Belli joined by supermodel Denise Bidot kick back with their closest drag queen friends to break down what the hottest celebs are wearing and all that’s happening in the world of fashion.

Hosted by: Willam Belli, Denise Bidot

60 in 6 by CBS NEWS

The longest running and most watched news program on television creates a new edition for a new generation. A rotating cast of dedicated correspondents will tackle one story a week on topics ranging from hard news coverage to politics, lifestyle, pop culture, business, health, and science. We call it, 60 in 6.

Anchors: Wesley Lowery, Laurie Segall, Enrique Acevedo

The Nod with Brittany & Eric

The popular and critically-acclaimed podcast, The Nod, is now a daily show on Quibi. Five days a week, hosts Brittany Luse and Eric Eddings dig into the biggest moments and most under-explored corners of Black culture, as told by the actors, musicians, writers, thinkers, chefs, activists, artists, and everyday people who live it. The Nod tells the stories about Black life you won’t see anywhere else.

Around the World by BBC News

Drawing on the BBC’s vast global network, along with its 100-year history of impartial and authentic storytelling, Around the World will ensure that Quibi’s users stay up to date with the most important and illuminating international stories.

Morning Report by NBC NEWS

This fast-paced show gets you up to speed with the most important headlines from around the world, and gives you the context to go deeper on the stories that matter most.

Evening Report by NBC NEWS

A new kind of evening broadcast built on the vast resources of NBC News, and featuring in-depth pieces and explainers to get you up to speed on what matters and why - all before cocktail hour

Saturday Report by NBC NEWS

Each Saturday, NBC News takes you up close to the meet characters driving a story that shapes our world.

Sunday Report by NBC NEWS

The pace of news can be overwhelming—so on Sundays we slow it down: taking a detailed look at a single critical issue.

Pulso News by Telemundo

Pulso News is a daily newscast catering to the English speaking LatinX market, where a proudly bicultural, binational host and a series of diverse LatinX contributors will help portray the diversity of our community and bring the issues that matter to light.

Anchor: Andrea Martinez

For the Cultura by Telemundo

Welcome to ‘For the Cultura,’ where we celebrate our Latinidad while reveling in all things pop culture.

Anchor: Krystal Vega, Freddy Lomeli

Weather Today by The Weather Channel

Weather Today will be a three-to-five minute show airing seven days a week that features the most important weather news stories of the day as well as a national forecast.

Anchor: Jordan Steele

NewsDay by CTV News

CTV News, Canada’s leading news organization, offers two new daily editions of curated news for Canadians. Delivered in a new and innovative way allowing millennials to get smart news they can trust, NewsDay by CTV News and NewsNight by CTV News covers the biggest stories of the day – from politics and business, to health and climate change. NewsDay by CTV News and NewsNight by CTV News stream mornings and evenings on weekdays, and NewsDay by CTV News streams mornings on weekends.

Produced by: Bell Media

NewsNight by CTV News

CTV News, Canada’s leading news organization, offers two new daily editions of curated news for Canadians. Delivered in a new and innovative way allowing millennials to get smart news they can trust, NewsDay by CTV News and NewsNight by CTV News covers the biggest stories of the day – from politics and business, to health and climate change. NewsDay by CTV News and NewsNight by CTV News stream mornings and evenings on weekdays, and NewsDay by CTV News streams mornings on weekends.

Produced by: Bell Media

TSN Sports Show (untitled)

TSN, Canada’s sports leader and #1 sports network, will produce a daily sports information update streaming every morning, 7 days a week.

Produced by: Bell Media

The Replay by ESPN

ESPN’s “The Replay '' will feature daily episodes and breaking news covering the biggest stories in sports.

Hosts: Nabil Karim, Ashley Brewer, Sebastian Salazar

All The Feels by the Dodo

Most days need a moment of pure joy — a happy cry, belly laugh, and a little zen time. Everyday The Dodo curates a new animal story to deliver "All the Feels" to the Quibi audience.

Close Up by E! News

Get ‘Close Up’ with Hollywood — bringing pop culture and celebrity into focus daily. Small screen, big news.

Fresh Daily by Rotten Tomatoes

Fresh Daily by Rotten Tomatoes helps you navigate today’s endless sea of content. A daily conversation around the latest news, reviews and recommendations from the best in television, streaming and film.

No Filter by TMZ: AM

No Filter by TMZ takes you inside the newsroom for a twice-daily entertainment and pop culture show offering the latest in TMZ’s brand of edgy, exclusive content.

No Filter by TMZ: PM

No Filter by TMZ takes you inside the newsroom for a twice-daily entertainment and pop culture show offering the latest in TMZ’s brand of edgy, exclusive content.

Speedrun by Polygon

Speedrun will present a caffeinated, hyperfast injection of the news that the gaming (and gaming adjacent) audience craves, with insightful cultural deep dives into the biggest trending topics including expert analysis, exclusives, recommendations, and beyond.

Hosted by: Jimmy Mondal

Trailers by Fandango

Get all the latest movies and tv/streaming trailers daily, powered by FANDANGO.

Pop5

Pop5, by Mission Control Media, is a daily, fast-paced, and colorful collage of must-know information about pop music today. It will highlight everything that is worth talking about in popular music right now, go behind the scenes with artists and dive into why you like the songs you like.

Hosted by: Tim Kash

Hot off the Mic

HOT OFF THE MIC is a new daily show showcasing today’s hottest established and emerging comedians and their takes on the latest headlines. Released five days a week, the original short form series will be taped at leading comedy clubs across the country, beginning with the legendary Improv in Hollywood.

